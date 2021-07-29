Brewbound Frontlines: The Movement to End Misogyny and Misconduct in the Beer Industry

Leaders of the movement that helped bring to light stories from women in the beer industry who have experienced sexual harassment and assaults, toxic workplaces and misogyny, join Brewbound Frontlines to discuss their work and its future.

Thousands of stories of abuse, harassment and mistreatment were shared with Brienne Allan, the production manager of Notch Brewing in Salem, Massachusetts, in the months since she posted a question to her Instagram account (@ratmagnet): What sexist comments have you experienced?

Allan joins the Frontlines conversation with:

Ren Navarro, founder, Beer. Diversity., Toronto, Canada;

Jen Blair, beer quality and education manager, Orpheus Brewing, Atlanta, Georgia;

Ash Eliot, founder, Women of the Bevolution, Los Angeles, California.

Watch the conversation above.

