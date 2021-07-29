Brewbound Frontlines: The Movement to End Misogyny and Misconduct in the Beer Industry

Leaders of the movement that helped bring to light stories from women in the beer industry who have experienced sexual harassment and assaults, toxic workplaces and misogyny, join Brewbound Frontlines to discuss their work and its future.

Thousands of stories of abuse, harassment and mistreatment were shared with Brienne Allan, the production manager of Notch Brewing in Salem, Massachusetts, in the months since she posted a question to her Instagram account (@ratmagnet): What sexist comments have you experienced?

Allan joins the Frontlines conversation with:

  • Ren Navarro, founder, Beer. Diversity., Toronto, Canada;
  • Jen Blair, beer quality and education manager, Orpheus Brewing, Atlanta, Georgia;
  • Ash Eliot, founder, Women of the Bevolution, Los Angeles, California.

About Brewbound Frontlines

Brewbound Frontlines is an ongoing discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments they’re making and the future of the industry. Frontlines is an extension of Brewbound’s leading B2B industry reporting.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the beverage alcohol space via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

