Brewbound Frontlines: Missouri, Georgia Breweries Discuss Reopening Plans

With little direction from the federal government, governors are setting their own timelines for reopening their states’ businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives. For breweries in states whose governors have permitted reopening, owners and decision makers are weighing their options: How do I attempt to reopen safely in a limited manner in hopes of reclaiming lost sales? Or should I continue operating in a to-go only capacity to protect the health of my staff and customers?

Brewbound’s virtual panel series returns Thursday, May 14th at 3 p.m. ET with brewery founders from Missouri and Georgia to discuss what’s happening with their businesses as those states begin to reopen.

Featured guests this week include:

Jeff Heck, co-founder and CEO, Monday Night Brewing, Atlanta, Georgia

Libby Crider, co-owner, 2nd Shift Brewing, St. Louis, Missouri

Bryce Schaffter, founder, Cinder Block Brewery, Kansas City, Missouri

Chris Herron, co-founder and CEO, Creature Comforts Brewing, Athens, Georgia

Phase 1 of Missouri’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan went into effect on May 4th, giving breweries and restaurants the opportunity to serve customers in-house, as long as they follow social distancing guidelines. On the other hand, Georgia’s shelter in place order expired on April 30th, but in-house dining will not be allowed until at least May 13th, when the state is expected to loosen restrictions.

Join us live and submit your questions to gain insights on how these brewery leaders are navigating this uncharted territory as states begin to reopen for business.

Bookmark the livestream page and set a reminder to tune in.