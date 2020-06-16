Brewbound Frontlines: Leaders of Popular Massachusetts Breweries Discuss 2019 Volume Growth and Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic

Leaders of four popular Massachusetts craft breweries will join Brewbound Frontlines this week to discuss their companies’ growth in 2019 and how they’re faring during the COVID-19 pandemic. Executives from Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers, Wormtown Brewery, Castle Island Brewing and Vitamin Sea Brewing will be featured on the panel, which will be live-streamed at 3 p.m. EST.

Panelists include:

Sam Hendler, co-founder, Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers in Framingham;

David Fields, managing partner, Wormtown Brewery in Worcester;

Adam Romanow, founder and president, Castle Island Brewing in Norwood;

Dino Funari, co-founder, Vitamin Sea Brewing in Weymouth.

Jack’s Abby and Wormtown, both regional craft breweries according to standards set by the Brewers Association, increased volumes in 2019 by 15% and 27%, respectively. Castle Island, a microbrewery, grew 7% last year and was working on a second location before the pandemic began. Taproom brewery Vitamin Sea reached its first anniversary just weeks before the pandemic forced the shutdown of on-premise service nationwide.

All four breweries sold beer for off-premises consumption during the pandemic’s shutdown of on-premise sales. We’ll discuss their pivots to to-go businesses, their plans for reopening and how the regulatory climate has changed since early March.

Brewbound Frontlines is live Thursdays at 3 p.m. EST and viewers are encouraged to submit questions for our panelists via text at (617) 336-8560. Bookmark the livestream page and set a reminder to tune in, or watch on Brewbound’s Facebook page.

