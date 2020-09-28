Brewbound Frontlines: Julia Herz Discusses Her Future in the Craft Beer Industry

For more than 16 years, Julia Herz was one of the most outspoken and influential voices in the craft brewing movement as both an advocate and an educator.

Herz’s work as craft beer program director at the Brewers Association and publisher of CraftBeer.com came to an end in June when the trade group representing small and independent craft breweries laid off Herz and 17% of its workforce (and more than a third of its workforce across two rounds of layoffs) due to financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Herz’s work in craft beer isn’t over. During this week’s Brewbound Frontlines, airing on Thursday, October 1 at 3pm ET, Herz shares that her passion for craft beer hasn’t waned. She discusses the craft beer industry’s progress toward becoming more diverse, both in terms of who it employs and who consumes its products, and the women she has admired in the business.

Herz hints at her next moves in the industry, touches on the state of craft brewing and talks about the growing gig economy of experienced beer industry professionals.

Brewbound Frontlines streams every other Thursday at 3 p.m. ET on Brewbound.com. To watch this series, please subscribe to Brewbound.

View the Brewbound Frontlines livestream page & set a reminder to tune in >>

About Brewbound Frontlines

Brewbound Frontlines is a weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry. Frontlines is an extension of Brewbound’s leading B2B industry reporting. New episodes stream Thursdays at 3 p.m. ET at Brewbound.com.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.