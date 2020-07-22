Brewbound Frontlines: Hard Seltzer Trends During the Pandemic & How Regional Brands are Faring

On the July 23 edition of Brewbound Frontlines, Danelle Kosmal, VP of Beverage Alcohol Practice at Nielsen, analyzes hard seltzer sales trends during the coronavirus pandemic, and leaders from Press Premium Alcohol Seltzer, Nauti Hard Seltzer and Bubs Hard Seltzer discuss how their regional and national brands are competing in the fast-growing segment.

Guests include Archie Gleason, VP of sales for Bubs maker Sycamore Brewing; Amy Walberg, co-founder of Press Premium Alcohol Seltzer; and Christian McMahan, president of Wachusett Brewing Company, which makes the Nauti and Country Hard Seltzer lines; and Danelle Kosmal.

Press and Nauti are some of the earliest entrants to the category, with launches in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Bubs launched just as COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home orders began, and Country, a line of fruit-flavored lemonade seltzers, debuted in May.

Brewbound Frontlines is live every Thursday at 3 p.m. EST and viewers are encouraged to submit questions for our panelists via text at (617) 336-8560.

