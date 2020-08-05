Brewbound Frontlines: Fresh Fest Digi Fest and Taproom Staff Management

On this week’s Brewbound Frontlines, Fresh Fest co-founder Day Bracey joins to discuss the upcoming beer festival showcasing Black-owned breweries, and industry professionals share taproom staff management best practices.

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of large, in-person events, Bracey got creative and moved the festival online. The virtual edition of Fresh Fest will now take place Saturday, August 8, and features collaboration beers, live music, comedy, panel discussions, and cooking and mixology demonstrations. Bracey will share his experience organizing the country’s first festival of beers from Black-owned breweries in a post-COVID-19 world.

Dani Babineau, CEO of Worcester, Massachusetts-based Redemption Rock Brewing, and Adam Delaura, co-founder of Manchester, Connecticut-based Labyrinth Brewing, will discuss their companies’ staff management tactics, including wages and tipping. Arryved POS president Nancy Trigg will share how technology can demystify payroll and tip management for busy taproom managers.

Brewbound Frontlines is live Thursdays at 3 p.m. EST and viewers are encouraged to submit questions for our panelists via text at (617) 336-8560.

