Brewbound Frontlines: Beer Industry Legal Experts Discuss COVID-19 Regulatory Changes

Brewbound Frontlines returns with a live streamed panel discussion with beer industry legal experts on Thursday, July 2 at 3 p.m. EST.

McDermott, Will & Emery counsel Nichole Shustack, Kaleo Legal partner Shauna Barnes, and Responsible Hospitality Institute executive director Jim Peters will discuss regulatory changes made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Barnes and Shustack worked on legal teams at two of the country’s leading craft breweries (Dogfish Head and Boston Beer, respectively) and have moved on to top alcohol regulatory law firms. Peters’ organization works with municipalities to foster safe and economically successful nightlife districts.

We’ll discuss temporary and permanent changes to retail regulations for craft brewers, open container laws and direct-to-consumer shipping, among other topics.

Brewbound Frontlines is live Thursdays at 3 p.m. EST and viewers are encouraged to submit questions for our panelists via text at (617) 336-8560.

