Brewbound Announces Nominees for 2024 Awards

Each year, the Brewbound Awards are presented to honor the most influential and impactful companies, brands, people, products, ideas and trends from across the beer industry landscape.
The awards celebrate beverage-alcohol companies for their achievements and impact throughout the last year and serve as an appreciation of notable industry members, trend setters, breakout brands, change agents and up-and-coming entrepreneurs.
Brewbound is proud to announce the nominees for its 2024 Awards, as follows (with the exception of Person of the Year and Cause of the Year):
- 2 Towns Ciderhouse
- Abita Brewing Company
- Abstrax Hops
- Alaskan Brewing Company
- American Cider Association
- Aramark
- Athletic Brewing Company
- Bauman’s Cider Co.
- Bayou City Hemp
- Best Day Brewing
- Bravazzi
- Brewers Guild of New Jersey
- Brewsaki
- Brooklyn Brewery
- BuzzBallz
- Cajun Fire
- Carbliss
- Ceria Brewing Company
- Climbing Kites
- Coronado Brewing
- Crooked Owl
- Crosby Hops
- Deschutes Brewery
- DESTIHL Brewery
- Donna’s Pickle Beer
- Eden’s Harvest
- Fruitblood
- Great Notion Brewing
- Hendler Family Brewing
- Highland Brewing
- Karl Strauss Brewing Company
- Lake Hour
- Lift Bridge Brewing Company
- Luna Bay
- Meanwhile Beer
- Montclair Brewery
- Narragansett Beer
- New Glarus
- New Trail Brewing
- No-Li Brewhouse
- NOCA
- Octopi Brewing
- Origami Sake
- Paskenta Mad River Brewing
- Paulaner USA
- Pilot Project Brewing
- Pinthouse Pizza
- Prost Brewing Co.
- RationAle Brewing
- Schilling Cider
- Seattle Cider Company
- Sierra Nevada
- Surfside
- TailGate Brewery
- The Finnish Long Drink
- The Shop
- Topa Topa Brewing
- Tree House Brewing Company
- Untitled Art
- Urban South
- West Peak Sparkling Spirits
Winners will be announced at Brewbound Live 2024 in Marina del Rey, California on December 11. Watch the announcement of Brewbound’s 2024 Award Winners and Rising Stars at Brewbound.com around noon PT on December 11.