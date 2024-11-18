Brewbound Announces Nominees for 2024 Awards

Each year, the Brewbound Awards are presented to honor the most influential and impactful companies, brands, people, products, ideas and trends from across the beer industry landscape.

The awards celebrate beverage-alcohol companies for their achievements and impact throughout the last year and serve as an appreciation of notable industry members, trend setters, breakout brands, change agents and up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

Brewbound is proud to announce the nominees for its 2024 Awards, as follows (with the exception of Person of the Year and Cause of the Year):

2 Towns Ciderhouse

Abita Brewing Company

Abstrax Hops

Alaskan Brewing Company

American Cider Association

Aramark

Athletic Brewing Company

Bauman’s Cider Co.

Bauman’s Cider Company

Bayou City Hemp

Best Day Brewing

Bravazzi

Brewers Guild of New Jersey

Brewsaki

Brooklyn Brewery

BuzzBallz

Cajun Fire

Carbliss

Ceria Brewing Company

Climbing Kites

Coronado Brewing

Crooked Owl

Crosby Hops

Deschutes Brewery

DESTIHL Brewery

Donna’s Pickle Beer

Eden’s Harvest

Fruitblood

Great Notion Brewing

Hendler Family Brewing

Highland Brewing

Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Lake Hour

Lift Bridge Brewing Company

Luna Bay

Meanwhile Beer

Montclair Brewery

Narragansett Beer

New Glarus

New Trail Brewing

No-Li Brewhouse

NOCA

Octopi Brewing

Origami Sake

Paskenta Mad River Brewing

Paulaner USA

Pilot Project Brewing

Pinthouse Pizza

Prost Brewing Co.

RationAle Brewing

Schilling Cider

Seattle Cider Company

Sierra Nevada

Surfside

TailGate Brewery

The Finnish Long Drink

The Shop

Topa Topa Brewing

Tree House Brewing Company

Untitled Art

Urban South

West Peak Sparkling Spirits

Winners will be announced at Brewbound Live 2024 in Marina del Rey, California on December 11. Watch the announcement of Brewbound’s 2024 Award Winners and Rising Stars at Brewbound.com around noon PT on December 11.