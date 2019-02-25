Brewbound Announces 2019 Brew Talks Meetups

Brewbound, a leading trade publication covering the brewing industry, today announces that its Brew Talks meetup series for beer industry professionals will return for three engagements in 2019.

Presented by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Brew Talks events give brewers, distributors, and retailers who are already attending major industry gatherings an opportunity to come together and take part in honest conversations about the state of the beer industry.

Brewing industry professionals are invited to register for the 2019 Brew Talks gatherings, which will take place April 9 during the annual Craft Brewers Conference in Denver, Colorado, May 17 during SAVOR in Washington, D.C., and October 4 during the Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

“We’re excited to once again be partnering with Dogfish Head for this year’s Brew Talks series,” Brewbound editor Chris Furnari said. “Sam Calagione and his team have their finger on the pulse of brewing innovation, and they’ve also discovered important insights on the ways in which the beer category is evolving. We’re looking forward to tapping into those learnings throughout the year.”

As the exclusive brewery partner for the second straight year, Dogfish Head will serve attendees a selection of its brews, including SeaQuench Ale, SuperEIGHT Gose, and Slightly Mighty Lo-Cal IPA, among others. The company’s key executives will also participate in the panel discussions.

The first Brew Talks meetup will take place April 9, 2019, during the Craft Brewers Conference in Denver, Colorado.

Beer industry professionals are invited to take part in three hours of top-level business discussion and networking, beginning at 4:00 P.M., at Cervantes’ Masterpiece (2637 Welton St., Denver, CO, 80205).

Tickets are $25 for brewers, distributors, and retailers, and $199 for all other attendees. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Official speaker and agenda announcements will be made in the coming weeks, but attendees can expect to hear conversations about the emerging “better for you” segment of the beer category, as well as issues of diversity and inclusion within craft brewing.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring the 2019 Brew Talks meetup series should inquire about opportunities.

Official venue information and speaker announcements for the Brew Talks events taking place during SAVOR and GABF will be made in the coming weeks. Both events will also support local craft brewers guilds.

Please visit the individual event websites for additional information.

Brew Talks at CBC

Brew Talks at SAVOR

Brew Talks at GABF

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, the Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry meetings to share business insights. The program is designed to provide members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together and have in-depth discussions on the business of beer.

The events are also broadcast globally via a free live stream. Over the course of 28 charitable meetups since 2014, Brewbound has raised $55,000 for 24 non-profit organizations and connected with 3,000 beer industry professionals.

About Dogfish Head Brewery

Dogfish Head has proudly been focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery 23 years ago. Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and has won numerous awards throughout the years including Wine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits or Beer Professional. It is a 250+ coworker company based in Delaware with Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery, Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring The Tasting Room & Kitchen. Dogfish Head supports the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carries the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in 44 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visit www.dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer and Instagram: dogfishhead.