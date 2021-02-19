Brew Pipeline Reaches Top 70 Markets in US

Brew Pipeline, a turnkey national distribution platform, announced today its expanding to five new markets: Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay and South Bend in Indiana. This brings the company’s national distribution to the top 70 markets in the country.

“Last year was tough for many industries, but fortunately, we sold more than 1,000 pallets to our distributors,” says Steve Kwapil, CEO and co-founder of Brew Pipeline. “As consumers continue to demand the best craft beer, we hope to see this number increase in 2021, along with expanding our reach to more markets.”

New distributors include:

* Minneapolis – Capitol Beverage Sales

* Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay – General Beer

* South Bend, IN, and Northern Indiana – Indiana Beverage

In 2020, Brew Pipeline focused on building out its Collab program, connecting high-profile breweries with celebrities, musicians and nonprofits to develop new brands for turnkey distribution. These brands are 100% owned and distributed by Brew Pipeline and include Hell’s Seltzer by Gordon Ramsay (projected 1 million cases in sales this year), Röad Crew by Motörhead and Ale Asylum, and Rosa Stiefel by Potosi Brewing Company and Pink Boots Society.

In addition, the company welcomed several permanent brands to its Portfolio program including Montreal’s Brasserie Lagabiere, Proof Artisan Distillers, Halyard Brewing Company. And it’s flagship program, Guest Brewer, helped 36 award-winning breweries satisfy consumer demand in new markets for limited-time sales last year.

Looking ahead, Brew Pipeline’s new Sales Harvester App is currently in beta testing in three markets including Wisconsin, Colorado and Maryland. A curated marketplace for retailers to find and order craft brands, the app is designed as two distinct interfaces, a web-based app for craft brewers and a mobile app for retailers. More relevant than ever, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the online sales platform is user-friendly and maximizes exposure for brewers and distillers.

About Brew Pipeline:

Led by industry veterans, Brew Pipeline is a national distribution platform, linking the best craft brewers to new markets across the country. Forward-thinking initiatives including Portfolio, Collab, and Guest Brewer provide a number of opportunities to connect brewers to new markets, retailers and consumers. As a one-stop solution for all logistics beyond the brewers’ dock, Brew Pipeline handles everything from marketing and promotions to order harvesting, registrations and chain communications. Additionally, they provide resources that build brewers brands, expand distributor portfolios, adding true incremental dollars to both breweries and distributors alike. For more information, visit www.brewpipeline.com and follow on social media @brewpipline.

For More Information:

https://www.brewpipeline.com/