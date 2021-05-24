Brew Pipeline Announces New Senior Division Manager Dane Voeltz

Pewaukee, Wis. – Brew Pipeline, a turnkey national distribution platform, announced its welcoming Dane Voeltz as senior division manager to its growing leadership team. In his new role, Voeltz will build and lead national brand strategies and key account programming for nine Midwest states including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, and Kentucky.

“We are excited to add Dane and his distributor relationships to our Brew Pipeline team,” says Steve Kwapil, CEO and co-founder of Brew Pipeline. “While solidifying and growing our Midwest region, we look forward to Dane sharing his knowledge and best practices with our brands across the country.”

With more than 15 years in the alcohol beverage industry, Voeltz spent the last decade working at Abita Brewing Co. as Regional Sales Manager. At Brew Pipeline, he will oversee the regional sales team and manage its brands in the top beer markets throughout the country. Voeltz will officially start with the team on June 1.

Led by industry veterans, Brew Pipeline is a turnkey national distribution platform for craft brewers. Forward-thinking initiatives including Portfolio, Collab, and Guest Brewer provide a number of opportunities to connect brewers to new markets, retailers and consumers. As a one-stop solution for all logistics beyond the brewers’ dock, Brew Pipeline handles everything from marketing and promotions to order harvesting, registrations and chain communications. Additionally, they provide resources that build brewers brands, expand distributor portfolios, adding true incremental dollars to both breweries and distributors alike.

