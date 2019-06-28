Braveheart Brewing Partners with Garvey Wholesale for Distribution in Greater Los Angeles

OXNARD, Calif.– Braveheart Brewing and Garvey Wholesale have entered into a sales distribution agreement giving Garvey Wholesale distribution rights to Braveheart’s core craft beer line for the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Bob Sofsky, COO of Braveheart indicated he believes Garvey will be a strong distribution partner for Braveheart’s “Brews for the Brave” line of craft beers. “Garvey understood and was completely onboard with our mission to support veterans and military families through the enjoyment of craft beer. The addition of Garvey Wholesale now gives us distribution in Oregon via Pointblank Distribution and a good part of southern CA through Garvey. The expansion helps bring more awareness to our four non-profit partners; the POW-MIA Family Foundation, the SEAL Family Foundation, the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, and the 03XX Foundation. Eventually we hope to expand geographically to the remaining parts of S. CA and then eastward as additional distributors are introduced to the Braveheart brand and are looking for stronger sales messaging to carry in their portfolio of craft beers.”

Sofsky believes Braveheart’s key to success is in it’s broad range of appeal to consumers. “Everyone knows someone who is either in the military or has served at some time. This affinity creates the interest to try a Braveheart beer and our quality brings them back. Our community is not based on the zip code we live in but rather the country we live in.” We’ve seen the affect of our strong message by how quickly we’ve grown since our launch at the Bend, Oregon Oktoberfest in late September 2018.

Nick Capriccio, VP of Garvey Wholesale added: “We are excited to have Braveheart Brewing on board with us at GWS. Not only is the beer quality great, but we appreciate brands with a purpose. Braveheart’s mission to support their non-profit affiliates is something we totally support. We look forward to bring the Braveheart brand to southern California, and are very excited to help support the cause.”