Brave Noise Global Collab Brew Launches to Advocate for a Safe and Discrimination-Free Beer Industry

SALEM, MA – Brienne Allan, Brewer at Notch Brewing, announces “Brave Noise,” a global beer collaboration to advocate for safe spaces and inclusive environments by requesting breweries be transparent with their policies and commit to long term work. What started out as a simple question on Brienne Allan’s Instagram story: “Have you ever experienced sexism in the beer industry?” quickly became the inquiry that sent shockwaves throughout craft beer, subsequently inspiring a “bevolution.” To keep the momentum going; to honor those who have spoken out about their gender discrimination, racism, sexual assault, and harassment; and to bring further awareness to the issues that women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ individuals face in craft beer, Allan asks breweries around the world to join in this collaborative brew, the “Brave Noise” Pale Ale.

“The Brave Noise collaboration is meant to provide awareness and create action for safe and inclusive environments in the beer industry,” says Allan. “I hope breweries join us in advocating for change and develop resources to best support industry professionals and customers for a better (beer) world.”

In order for breweries to participate in the collaboration, they will need to submit their code of conduct, publicly post their code of conduct and resources available for staff and customers via their website, QR code and/or signage at their physical location, commit to the long term work and donate 100% of proceeds to a verified non-profit organization. These organizations should be focused on providing support and services in regards to sexual harassment training, diversity training, mental health, legal aide, creating safe spaces for staff and customers, sexual assault reporting and additional causes focused on developing inclusive and safe environments in the hospitality industry. Some of the suggested non-profits on the Brave Noise website include Safe Bar Network, Hollaback, RAINN, Infinite Ingredient, Dandelion Initiative, The Drinks Trust, Hospitality Actiolion Initiative, Switchboard and Another Round Another Rally. If a brewery has a regional organization that reflects the above focus areas, they are welcome to submit it through the Brave Noise website to be reviewed, verified and added as a resource.

Once breweries submit through the form at BraveNoiseBeer.com, they will receive a confirmation email with the recipe and promotional assets. Also on the Brave Noise website, homebrewers and beer drinkers can learn more about how they can get involved with the Brave Noise collaborative brew initiative.

A variety of brewing-related companies will also be offering discounts and donations to charities including Hops n Stuff, BSG Craftbrewing, Yakima Chief Hops and White Labs.

Additional resources and partners for this collaboration include Women of the Bevolution, HRuprise, Beer Diversity, SoCal Cerveceros Homebrew Club, Under the Jenfluence, #NotMe App and The Good Hop.

For more info, go to BraveNoiseBeer.com.

Contact hello@bravenoisebeer.com for further questions on the collab or to get involved.

About Brienne Allan

Brienne Allan, Brewer at Notch Brewing in Salem, MA, is a professional brewer with over 9 years of experience. She has held chapter lead roles with Pink Boots Society in the Boston area. In late May 2021, Allan after sharing her own story about sexism in the industry, she asked her Instagram followers “Have you ever experienced sexism in the beer industry?” She received hundreds of stories from women who have faced gender discrimination, sexual assault and harassment, and racism. Since then, thousands of stories have been shared online, which has created a #MeToo movement in the beer industry. With the Brave Noise collaborative brew initiative, she hopes breweries will join her in advocating for change and develop resources to best support beer industry professionals and customers.

About Notch Brewing

Brewing session beer since before it was cool. Launched in 2010, Notch Brewing – named for the nick made to keep a record when you’re having more than one – was the first brewing company in the U.S. to focus exclusively on session beer. At the time, we simply wanted to brew the beers we loved to drink because finding them was a challenge. Session beer has been enjoyed in every great beer brewing nation for centuries, yet in the U.S. it was overlooked. So we set out to brew the world’s classic session styles from the Czech Republic, Germany, England, and Belgium, as well as explore how session beer could fit with the U.S.’s hoppy beer infatuation. Over a decade later, we have a brewery built on the back of session beer and it’s proven two things: beer consumers like options, and session beer is a great one.

About Brave Noise

Brave Noise is a collaborative effort to provide inclusive and safe environments for women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ throughout the beer industry. By brewing this beer, your brewery is standing in solidarity with those who shared their stories about mistreatment and who are survivors of gender discrimination, racism, sexual assault, and harassment within the industry. By standing with us now, you are part of the movement for change that is long overdue in beer.

Beer has always been a great unifier. Let’s come together, discuss how we can do better, and create inclusive and safe environments for our staff and consumers.

Take the next steps and let’s build our (beer) community for the better.