BraufactuM Progusta Now Available Nationwide

NORWALK, Conn. – Radeberger Gruppe USA, an importer of brands of its parent company Radeberger Gruppe, the leading German brewing group, has announced that BraufactuM Progusta is now available throughout the United States, in can format for all to enjoy.

A true original, BraufactuM Progusta is the world’s first German India Pale Ale (IPA) and has been brewed since 2010, available only on-draught in the United States. New to can format, it is the first German IPA being imported into the United States.

BraufactuM Progusta is inspired by the global travels and visits to numerous American craft breweries by brew master Dr. Marc Rauschmann, who selected the ingredients and expertly brewed the beer under the guidelines of the German Purity Law of 1516.

Brewed in Germany, BraufactuM Progusta offers a highly aromatic taste of fruity apricot and orange notes along with hints of elderberry blossom. American Citra and German Hallertauer Mittelfrüh hops are added to the beer to create a delicate balance of bitterness to the sweetness. Its velvety texture has a crisp long-lasting finish that pairs exceptionally well with grilled meats and hearty salads.

“We traveled the world and found much inspiration by the Americans who are crafting exceptional beers, and for this beer, we wanted to marry together German craftsmanship and ingredients with American hop varieties,” said Dr. Marc Rauschmann, master brewer of BraufactuM. “We are excited that this beer will be widely available for all to enjoy in the US.”

About Radeberger Gruppe USA

Radeberger Gruppe USA is an importer of brands of its parent company, Radeberger Gruppe, Germany’s largest brewery group belonging to the family business Dr. August Oetker KG in Bielefeld. With a clear commitment to the regionality and the high emotional boosting of its brands, Radeberger Gruppe is cultivating German beer and beverage diversity and is actively developing the German beer and drink market with an innovative company model. Radeberger Gruppe USA’s distribution includes Radeberger Pilsner, Schöfferhofer Grapefruit, Schöfferhofer Pomegranate, Clausthaler, DAB and BraufactM.