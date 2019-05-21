Brasada Ranch and Worthy Brewing Release Brasada Sunset Pale Ale

POWELL BUTTE, Oregon – Just in time for the summer season, beer enthusiasts have a new brew to sip on in the high desert beauty of Brasada Ranch in Central Oregon. The rustic retreat debuted the Brasada Sunset Pale Ale on Thursday, May 16, created in collaboration with Worthy Brewing which is located in nearby Bend, Oregon. The Brasada Ranch culinary team worked closely with the local brewery to select Brasada Sunset Pale’s unique flavor profile, which features refreshing hints of mango and grapefruit. The limited-edition brew is sure to delight guests after a day spent hiking, biking, horseback riding, and exploring the 1,800 acres of Brasada Ranch.

“We pride ourselves in giving guests of Brasada Ranch the very best of Central Oregon, from memorable outdoor experiences to quiet, relaxing moments surrounded by the Cascade Mountains,” said Brandon Sirstins, Director of Sales & Marketing of Brasada Ranch. “This summer we are giving our guests a new way to experience the destination through our partnership with Worthy Brewing – a staple in the community and a key player in Bend’s burgeoning craft beer scene – we invite travelers to experience the flavors of Oregon in a whole new way.”

On the menu throughout the season while supplies last, the new craft beer will refresh the palates of guests, while also raising funds for the local community. For every Brasada Sunset Pale sold, Brasada Ranch and Worthy Brewing will make a contribution to the local non-profit High Desert Food & Farm Alliance, which seeks to overcome food access and health disparities and embrace diversity, while building a sustainable and just food system in Central Oregon.

“We are thrilled to partner with a like-minded company such as Brasada Ranch that embraces our dedication to supporting our community and earth-friendly non-profits like High Desert Food & Farm Alliance,” said Meghan Hoey, Director of Marketing of Worthy Brewing. “This was a natural extension of our commitment to continue to please travelers and locals alike with our innovative beers and flavor combinations, while also leading as environmental stewards in our community.”

Located on the East Side of Bend, Worthy Brewing is a forward-thinking brewery that strives for the highest quality craft beers and guest experiences by prioritizing education, community, sustainable operations, and responsible innovation. The partnership between Brasada Ranch and Worthy Brewing is the first of its kind, as it is Worthy’s first time partnering with another local business to bring a unique and special product to the Central Oregon community.

The Brasada Sunset Pale is the perfect accompaniment for soaking in mountainous views and enjoying many of the signature menu items at Brasada Ranch. Executive Chef Doug MacFarland recommends the craft beer be paired with the Endive Salad at the Ranch House and the Grilled Ribeye at Range Restaurant. All food and beverage outlets at Brasada Ranch, including The General Store, Sundance and the Golf Course, are serving Brasada Sunset Pale Ale on draught, in 12 oz. cans, or as a 6-pack. The beer will also be available at Executive Chef Doug MacFarland’s refreshment cart at the new Adult Swimming Pool which is opening for the season early July.

About Brasada Ranch

Brasada Ranch is a residential resort community located 16 miles northeast of downtown Bend, Oregon, on the Powell Buttes. It was the first newly constructed destination resort in the U.S. to receive LEED Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. Woven into 1,800 acres of Powell Butte, the property offers the most inspired views in Central Oregon and features multiple real estate offerings – from custom homes and home sites, to rental-ready cabins. The master plan includes 750 home sites; through May 2018, 461 have been sold, 142 homes have been built, 37 homes are under construction, and 14 homes are about to start construction. The Club at Brasada Ranch features the 18-hole Brasada Canyons golf course designed by PGA TOUR professional Peter Jacobsen, Spa Brasada, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a world-class equestrian center and farm-to-table restaurants. The resort’s accommodations include 91 luxurious cabins and eight suites. Over the past four years, Brasada Ranch has been voted “Best Resort in the Pacific Northwest” by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler three times, “Top 10 Best Resort Hotels in the West” by Travel and Leisure in 2017, and “Best Spa,” “Best Outdoor Venue,” “Best Country Club,” “Best Views,” “Best Rustic Venue,” “Best Resort Venue” by Oregon Bride multiple times. More information about Brasada Ranch can be found at brasada.com.

About Worthy Brewing

Founded in 2012 by Roger Worthington and located in Bend, Oregon, Worthy Brewing brews a full portfolio of craft beers and operates two full-time Pubs –its original location on the east side of Bend and Taps and Tacos downtown. An advocate for the environment, a promoter of science education, a cycling and music enthusiast, and a serious beer drinker – Worthington’s passions are the backbone of Worthy. Worthy’s Guiding Mantras are ‘Earth First. Beer Second.’ & ‘Drink Up. Dream On.’, which are embodied through Worthy’s culture, beers, pubs and brand essence. Worthy is driven to challenge the status quo – to continually strive for the highest quality with its craft beers and guest experiences by prioritizing education, community, sustainable operations, and responsible innovation. Worthy recognizes its influence as a business and strives to do what’s right for the benefit of its community. Taking care of its backyard, while remembering to enjoy life. “We want to be recognized as the greenest brewery and restaurant in the Northwest,” said Worthington, Worthy Brewing’s Owner. Visit worthybrewing.com.