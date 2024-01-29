Boulevard Expands Its Quirk Brand Into a New Beverage Category

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Boulevard Brewing Company is building upon the success of its popular hard seltzer brand, Quirk, by expanding into a new beverage category with the launch of Quirktails. The brand-new craft malt beverages have a higher ABV of 5.9% and lower carbonation than a traditional Quirk seltzer. Packaged in six-packs of clear glass 12-oz. bottles, Quirktails offer cocktail-inspired flavors crafted with real fruit juice and clean ingredients. Boulevard is inviting fans to skip the shaker and discover the flavor of Quirktails.

“We are thrilled to bring Quirk’s personality and award-winning quality to this new innovation,” said Ali Bush, vice president of marketing at Boulevard. “Quirktails will be available in three delicious cocktail-inspired flavors that our loyal fans can enjoy right out of the bottle.”

Quirktails offer three flavors:

Raspberry Lemon Drop – Pours with a metropolitan elegance – a luxurious libation, equal parts tart and sweet, bursting with ripe raspberry and zippy lemon juices.

Mango Mandarin Marg – A margarita mixed for merriment – a fresh fusion of tangy lime, bright orange and sweet mango juices, finished with a satisfying sprinkle of salt.

Pineapple Breeze – Pineapple Breeze is a concoction crafted for infinite chill – an equatorial ensemble of tropical juices and notes of pineapple, orange and subtle coconut.

Quirk Hard Seltzer has quickly become the top-selling seltzer in the Kansas City market and nearly one-third of the brewery’s overall sales. Quirktails will hit shelves across the Midwest, and in other select markets throughout Boulevard’s distribution footprint, beginning in late January. To learn more about these exciting new offerings and where to find them, visit boulevard.com.

About Boulevard Brewing Company

Boulevard Brewing Company is the largest specialty brewer in the Midwest. Their beers are available in 47 states and 11 countries.

For More Information:

https://www.boulevard.com/quirktails/