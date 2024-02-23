Boulevard Announces Quirk Blueberry Slam in Partnership With Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— To celebrate the start of baseball season, Boulevard Brewing Co. is adding another Quirk flavor to its roster, Blueberry Slam. Teaming up with the Kansas City Royals, Boulevard is launching its newest hard seltzer flavor just in time for afternoons at the ballpark.

“As the official craft beer partner of the Kansas City Royals, we felt it was time to honor our hometown team with its own Quirk Hard Seltzer flavor,” said Ali Bush, vice president of marketing at Boulevard Brewing Company. “Whether you prefer craft beers, hard seltzers or both, we hope to provide something for all baseball fans to enjoy this season while watching games at the K!”

At 4% ABV, Quirk Blueberry Slam leads off with real blueberry and lemon juices, complemented by a blast of bubblegum flavor for a seltzer built for the ballpark. The can design takes inspiration from Kansas City’s hometown baseball team, featuring their iconic gold, white, and royal and powder blue colors. At just 90 calories, three grams of carbohydrates and less than one gram of sugar, this new flavor is made with real fruit juice and ingredient-driven flavor combinations just like all Quirk Hard Seltzers. This new limited release is available now in twelve-packs of 12-oz. cans and on draft throughout the greater Kansas City area.

Boulevard and Quirk will keep the home team spirit up all season long, including collaborating with the Royals on Quirk Hard Seltzer Night. Fans 21+ watching the Royals take on the Cleveland Guardians at 7:10pm on Friday, June 27th will have the opportunity to enjoy samples of Quirk and win prizes, and the first 10,000 21+ fans will receive an exclusive Quirk Hard Seltzer x Kansas City Royals koolie.

Quirk Hard Seltzer has quickly become the top-selling seltzer in the Kansas City market and makes up nearly one-third of the brewery’s overall sales. To learn more about Quirk Blueberry Slam, visit boulevard.com.

Boulevard Brewing Company is the largest specialty brewer in the Midwest. Their beers are available in 47 states and 11 countries.

https://www.boulevard.com/quirkinfo/blueberry-slam/