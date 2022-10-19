Boulevard and Vine Street Brewing Announce Buck O’Neil Ale

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – BoulevardBrewing Co. is excited to announce the official launch of its newest brew in collaboration with Vine Street Brewing Co.: the Buck O’Neil Barrel-Aged Saison. The ale is a chardonnay barrel-aged saison with a crisp, light flavor featuring notes of fruit and accentuated by hops. It is a beer to be savored with an ABV of 9 percent. In line with Vine Street Brewing’s dedication to Kansas City’s rich cultural heritage, this beer will serve to honor the late first baseman and manager of the Kansas City Monarchs, Buck O’Neil.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with ourfriends at Vine Street Brewing Co. to honor an incredible Kansas City legend,”said Bobby Dykstra, vice president of sales at Boulevard parentcompany Duvel Moortgat USA. “Donating the proceeds from Buck O’NeilBarrel-Aged Saison to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum isone small way we can give back for everything they’ve done for our community.”

A Negro Leagues Baseball legend andNational Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, Buck O’Neil was the first AfricanAmerican coach in Major League Baseball and an integral part of Kansas Cityhistory. In honor of this rich history, Boulevard and Vine Street will donate100% of all Buck O’Neil Ale proceeds to the Negro League Baseball Museum, the world’s only museumdedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of African Americanbaseball and its impact on the social advancement of America, which O’Neilhelped establish.

“Vine Street Brewing Co. is humbledand honored to collaborate with Boulevard and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museumto commemorate Buck O’Neil, a true American treasure,” said Kemet Coleman,co-founder of Vine Street Brewing. “Buck’s incredible story and legacy continueto strengthen Kansas City’s heartbeat with his talents and ability to bringpeople together. Buck O’Neil Barrel-Aged Saison offers us a sacred chance to inspireour city. We could not have asked for a better opportunity to pay homage tosuch an essential pillar of our community.”

To celebrate Buck’s historic induction into the Hall of Fame this pastsummer, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum will host the “Thanks A Million Buck”gala on Saturday, November 12th, at its museum with an amazingevening of food, drinks, and music in celebration of Buck’s Hall of Famecareer. Proceeds from the gala, where the “Buck O’Neil Ale” will be sampled,will go to support the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the completion of theBuck O’Neil Education and Research Center, that will be housed in the PaseoYMCA, the historic landmark where the Negro National League was established in.

“The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum isexcited about this historic collaboration with Boulevard Brewing Company andVine Street Brewing Company to honor Buck O’Neil and celebrate his inductioninto the National Baseball Hall of Fame,” said Bob Kendrick, Negro LeaguesBaseball Museum president. “I know that Buck would be thrilled about thisrecognition and the support that it is generating for his museum. He would beequally excited about the opportunity to shine light on the Vine Street BrewingCompany, a great new addition to Historic 18th & Vine.”

Thelimited release beer will be available on tap and in bottles beginning thefirst week of November 2022. It is aone-time drop and once retailers are out, there will not be additionaldeliveries (get it while you can!). It will be available for purchase throughoutthe Greater Kansas City Area, in retail stores where Boulevard is sold.

About Boulevard Brewing Company

Boulevard Brewing Company is the largest specialty brewer in theMidwest. Their beers are available in 47 states and 11 countries.

About Vine Street Brewing Co.

Vine Street Brewing Co. is on a mission to craft beers fermented inthe spirit of Jazz and Hip-Hop, remixing ales and lagers in the Historic 18th& Vine District. Opening soon, Vine Street Brewing Co. will be the firstBlack-owned brewery in Kansas City, focusing on bringing craft beer to manycommunities.

About Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

The Negro LeaguesBaseball Museum (NLBM) is the world’s only museum dedicated to preserving andcelebrating the rich history of African American baseball and its impact on thesocial advancement of America. The privately funded, 501 c3, not-for-profitorganization was established in 1990 and is in the heart of Kansas City,Missouri’s Historic 18th & Vine Jazz District. The NLBM operates two blocksfrom the Paseo YMCA where Andrew “Rube” Foster established the Negro NationalLeague in 1920.

For More Information:

https://www.boulevard.com