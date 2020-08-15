Bootstrap Brewing Releases Hard Seltzer and Craft Beer Mixed Pack

LONGMONT, Colo.— Craft beer? Or hard seltzer? With Bootstrap Brewing’s revolutionary new Party Pack, there’s no need to choose — there’s a little something for everyone. Earlier this year, as the effects of COVID-19 began causing uncertainty in the craft beer industry, the Longmont-based brewery quietly released the 12-can party pack featuring five award-winning craft beers and the widely popular Sparkalicious hard seltzer.

The Party Pack features two 12-ounce cans of each of the following six Bootstrap offerings, all of which are gluten reduced brews:

Insane Rush IPA — A perfect balance of Cascade and Simcoe hops give this India Pale Ale a unique blend of citrus and pine aromas and flavors. Winner of a silver medal at the 2014 U.S. Beer Open Championship, the 2015 Denver International Beer Competition, and the 2018 and 2019 USA Beer Ratings. 7.6% ABV | 51 IBUs

Lush Puppy Juicy IPA — Made with massive amounts of Galaxy, Mosaic, and Citra hops, the Lush Puppy is a bold Juicy IPA packed with tropical and citrusy notes. 6.3% ABV | 40 IBUs

Chillax Pineapple Gold — An easy-drinking Golden Ale brewed with a refreshing blend of Noble hops and Pilsner Malt, and infused with real pineapple, giving this beer a tangy, sweet and subtle taste of the tropics. Winner of a bronze medal at the 2018 and 2019 Beer Ratings, and the 2016 North American Beer Awards. 4.5% ABV | 10 IBUs

Stick’s Pale Ale — A nice, citrusy American Pale Ale dry hopped with Mosaic hops for a smooth, delicious finish. Gluten reduced. Winner of a gold medal at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival for American Pale, gold and silver in the 2016 & 2017 U.S. Open Beer Competition among others. 5.5% ABV | 36 IBUs

Wreak Havoc Imperial Red Ale — A delicious, smooth, massively hopped Imperial Red Ale featuring seven hop additions, and a dash of Crystal Malt to give this beer its beautiful reddish hue. Winner of a bronze and silver medal at 2016 Great American Beer Festival, a bronze medal at the 2016 and 2018 World Beer Cup, a bronze and silver medal at 2015 U.S. Open Beer Championship, and a gold medal at the 2019 North American Beer Awards. 8.5% ABV | 88 IBUs

Sparkalicious Hard Seltzer — New to Bootstrap’s line-up, the Sparkalicious Hard Seltzer line up is made with real fruit and inspired by classic cocktail recipes — a rotating selection of their three seltzer flavors are included in every party pack.

“We wanted to do something very different from what other breweries were doing,” said Leslie Kaczeus, co-owner of Bootstrap Brewing alongside husband Steve. “We created the Party Pack so that customers, new and longtime Bootstrap drinkers, would have the chance to try more of our beer styles. The Sparkalicious launch happened to coincide with the Party Park launch, so we threw two of those in as well!”

Hard Seltzers are having a moment in the craft beer industry. Hard seltzers are light, refreshing, low calorie, low in ABV, gluten-free, and are expected to become a $2.5 billion beverage category by 2021. They’re also a go-to drink for the Kaczeus’ who currently offer three Sparkalicious flavors (4.5% ABV | 0 IBUs), all made with real fruit and inspired by classic cocktails.

The Sparkalicious Greyhound, the Sunrise, and the Cosmo are also sold in a special Sparkalicious mixed Party Pack. Unlike many hard seltzers on the market that use oils, resins, or extracts derived from natural sources to impart flavor to the beverage, Bootstrap’s hard seltzers are all made with real fruit, creating a more concentrated flavor and vibrant coloring.

“When we decided to make Sparkalicious, we wanted a hard seltzer we would enjoy drinking ourselves, and we wanted to use real fruit,” said Kaczeus. “We then decided to create flavors based on cocktails we like to drink.”

Both the Party Pack and Sparkalicious Party Pack are sold at the brewery’s 30-bbl brewery in Longmont, CO, and at select retail stores along the Colorado Front Range and I-70 Corridor that carry quality craft beer.

About Bootstrap Brewing Company

Home to best selling and award winning craft beers such as Insane Rush, Lush Puppy, Stick’s Pale Ale, Chillax, and Wreak Havoc, Bootstrap Brewing is an independent, adventurous brewery in Colorado dedicated to producing a wide range of ales and lagers.

For More Information:

http://www.bootstrapbrewing.com