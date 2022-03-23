Bootstrap Brewing and Epic Brewing Collaborate on Son Of A Bootstrap White Stout

Bootstrap Brewing of Longmont and Epic Brewing of Denver have teamed up to create Son Of A Bootstrap White Stout! Son Of A Bootstrap’s name is derived from Epic’s Son Of A Baptist Coffee Stout and Bootstrap’s Kick @$$ name.

Head Brewer Mike, of Bootstrap, said, “This unique brew is something so far off the charts I don’t think I’ve ever, ever, in 20 years of brewing, tried to brew or even thought about brewing.” Mike, along with Chris, Head Brewer at Epic, and Nate, Sales Manager at Epic, came up with the concept after a couple rounds of beer.

When asked why the two breweries decided to collaborate Nate said, “We decided to collaborate because, well, we’d never done it before! Our friends at Bootstrap Brewing reworked a classic Epic Brewing recipe: Son of a Baptist Stout. We rethought the color and are making a white stout that we hope will look similar to ‘makgeolli’ – a traditional Korean rice wine.”

As a descendent of Son of a Baptist Coffee Stout, this beer contains a TON of Coffee from local roaster NOVO Coffee and Cacao on top of its thick, white base. Son Of A Bootstrap will make its debut on April 2nd at Collaboration Fest in Denver. Only one batch was brewed, so get your hands on it at Collab Fest or at either brewery for a limited time.