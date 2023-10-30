Boochcraft Partners With Numi Organic Tea

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Boochcraft, the original, organic hard kombucha company, proudly announces Numi Organic Tea as Boochcraft’s exclusive tea supplier for their kombucha. Notably, Boochcraft is the first hard kombucha brand to achieve B-Corp status and is one of more than 4,000 Certified B Corporations, including Numi Organic Tea, a founding B Corporation member. B-Corp spans more than 70 countries and 150 industries in a global effort to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. This partnership is a result of Boochcraft’s dedicated efforts to elevate its hard kombucha product with the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable business practices possible.

Creating a business that drives impact remains one of Boochcraft’s core values since its inception in 2016. “Many things have changed since those early days, but one thing remains true: our commitment to doing better for the planet, giving back to the community and doing business in a sustainable way,” says Boochcraft co-founder Adam Hiner. As a fellow B-Corp Certified brand, Numi Organic Tea aligns perfectly with Boochcraft’s brand ethos given their award-winning sustainability initiatives, including Climate Neutral certification and the introduction of the first Carbon Label by a tea brand.

Shared values between Boochcraft and Numi Organic Tea contributing to this partnership include:

The use of high quality ingredients: Boochcraft prioritizes the use of organic locally sourced fruit while Numi Organic Tea uses premium quality tea and real herbs with no added flavors.

Prioritization of fair trade: Numi Organic Tea is the leading purchaser of organic, Fair Trade CertifiedTM teas while Boochcraft intentionally sources fair trade teas and sugars in all products.

Focus on sustainability and responsible production, for example the use of compostable plant-based and recyclable packaging.

Support of non profit organizations: Boochcraft’s ongoing support of The Ecology Center, a Southern California-based farm focused on regenerative farming practices aligns with Numi Organic Tea’s support of local and international community development projects, including Together for H2OPE, which has brought clean safe drinking water to over 10,000 tea farmers and their families around the world.

“As a founding B-Corp certified company and leading purchaser of organic, Fair Trade CertifiedTM teas, we are thrilled to collaborate with Boochcraft as they pursue innovations that taste great while benefiting people and the planet,” said Reem Hassani, Chief Brand Officer & Co-Founder of Numi Organic Tea. “We are grateful for this partnership as we continue to share our teas with their customers while making a meaningful impact on the planet and each other.”

For Boochcraft, the continued pursuit of innovation via strategic partnerships is equally as important as pursuing balance between people, planet and profit with the ultimate goal of creating a ripple effect to ignite and further inspire positive change.

Boochcraft co-founder Hiner recognizes the brand’s opportunity for impact, stating, “We see impact as an ever-evolving effort. Each time we turn over a stone to find something we can improve, it leads us to another stone. ‘Do Better’ is a Boochcraft value that holds us accountable to continue making better and better hard kombucha. It is also a value that keeps us looking to continue to refine our impact efforts each year.”

About Boochcraft

Boochcraft, founded in 2016 by three friends in San Diego, California, ignited a brand-new industry of better-for-you beverages in the alcohol space: hard kombucha. With an uncompromised focus on quality, Boochcraft is doing things differently, from juicing whole organic fruits and fresh herbs in-house at their Boochery in Chula Vista, California, to deliberately making a product so fresh it must be refrigerated at all times. The result is a line of “good different” organic alcoholic drinks that are naturally gluten-free, vegan and crafted to provide a brighter buzz. In 2022, Boochcraft achieved B-Corporation certification, reinforcing their commitment to brewing responsibly through sustainable manufacturing practices and working to enhance the communities in which they serve. With a mix of year-round flavors and seasonal releases, Boochcraft currently delivers the highest-quality, lowest-impact hard kombucha across 12 states nationwide.

About Numi Organic Tea

Founded in 1999 by brother and sister Ahmed Rahim and Reem Hassani, Numi Organic Tea is an award-winning social enterprise, founding B Corp, and leading purchaser of organic, Fair Trade teas distributed in more than 50 countries. Still family-owned and headquartered in Oakland, California, Numi supports community development projects both locally and internationally. Numi won the 2022 NEXTY Award in the Best Functional Food & Beverage category for its Stay Healthy De-Stress Tea. The NEXTY Awards are bestowed upon products that display outstanding innovation, inspiration, and integrity. To date, Numi has contributed more than $1 million in Fair Trade Premiums for tea farmers. Numi’s Fair Trade and Fair Labor commitments have helped sponsor schools, hospitals, community centers, road construction, and other improvements for living standards in its tea-growing communities. Through plant-based and sustainable packaging, carbon neutrality, and regenerative organic agriculture, Numi strives to create lasting positive impacts on the planet and each other.

