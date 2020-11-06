Boochcraft Launches Spiced Pear Hard Kombucha

CHULA VISTA — With the holiday season approaching comes the uncertainty of normalcy in regards to traditions and gatherings, as well as the question of how much longer bars and restaurants will be able to stay open. Just in time for the season, Boochcraft (@boochcraft), the country’s #1 selling hard kombucha (that’s also certified organic) has recently released their new fall flavor, Spiced Pear — perfect for those looking to bring the holidays home.

Hoping you have tried hard kombucha. It’s a rapidly growing category and Boochcraft is having a hard time keeping up with demand. For this flavor, they used organic Bartlett and Bosc pears, sourced from Viva Tierra Farm in Mt. Vernon WA, which are juiced whole and combined with warming cardamom and allspice. Then they add toasted oak chips, raw kombucha, and yeast to create this elegant and warming autumnal drink — with a kick at 7% ABV!

Boochcraft was conceived by three friends from Ocean Beach, San Diego, looking to make a healthier alcoholic beverage they could feel better about. They take a “farm to tank” approach sourcing all ingredients directly from farms, and juicing whole fruit in-house, in Chula Vista. Boochcraft is committed to supporting farms transitioning to using regenerative organic practices, which among other attributes, helps mitigate climate change. With each bottle sold, Boochcraft contributes to the Regenerative Organic Alliance, a certification program (ROC) is the highest standard for agriculture worldwide.

Boochcraft’s Spiced Pear Hard Kombucha is now widely available in eight states, and comes in 6-packs of 12oz cans. Images of the new fall flavor, Spiced Pear, can be viewed here.