Bonfire Brewing Celebrates 10th Anniversary With A Week Of Throwback Beers

EAGLE, Colo. — It’s time to “Gather ‘round” to celebrate a decade of Bonfire Brewing beers. From November 8-14th, the downtown Eagle brewery will release throwback beers and specialty slushies, host live music, and unveil the limited edition 10th anniversary Demshitz Quadruple Brown Ale. Events have been deliberately scheduled throughout the week to avoid crowding and to permit ample space for social distancing measures.

In its ten years, Bonfire has become an Eagle institution committed to limiting their environmental impact, and well known for their deep involvement in the community. They are home to some of the Vail Valley’s best live music offerings, most notably at the annual Bonfire Block Party.

In anticipation of this occasion, Bonfire procured Bourbon barrels from Laws Whiskey House, in which they’ve been aging the Quadruple Brown Ale. This 10th anniversary ale pays high gravity homage to Bonfire’s first recipe on the original opening beer board, Demshitz Brown Ale.

Join the BonFamily in November for their 10th anniversary week!

Sunday, November 8th – Limited Edition Anniversary Glass release, Anniversary Chalkboard Reveal

Monday, 9th – Throwback beer release #1

Tuesday, 10th – Throwback beer release #2, Guess Your Flight Night — Guess your flight and it’s free!

Wednesday, 11th – Specialty Slush release #1

Thursday, 12th – Throwback beer release #3, Brew Tours at Bonfire production facility, and live music from Lance Boyle and the Red Bottom Boys 6-9pm

Friday, 13th – Specialty Slush release #2, Throwback beer release #4, and live music from The Evolution 6-9pm

Saturday, 14th – Annual Mug Club Auction, live music from Hardscrabble  6-9pm, 10th Anniversary Bottle Release + Quad Brown release on draft with collectors glass, and prize drawing for a YETI 45L Hard Cooler filled with Bonfire goodies

Husband and wife team Andy and Amanda Jessen have owned and operated Bonfire from day one. “Ten years has certainly flown by,” notes Andy, “and it feels good to hit the milestone, especially with the challenges we’re all currently facing.”

“We’re more invested in, and thankful for, our community than ever,” Amanda adds. “Ten years of beer has led to a lot of great conversations, friendships, and lessons. We can’t wait to see what the next ten bring.”

For more information about Bonfire Brewing’s decade in business or upcoming anniversary celebration, contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com.

ABOUT BONFIRE BREWING

Craft enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers gather around Bonfire Brewing in Eagle, Colorado, where the beers are driven by quality, curiosity, and community. Founded in 2010, Bonfire continues on their path of sustainable growth with cans of their year-round beers available in liquor stores and restaurants across Colorado. Gather ‘round Bonfire online at bonfirebrewing.com.

For More Information:
https://radcraftbeer.com/news/bonfire-brewing-10th-anniversary

