Bomani Cold Buzz Hits Shelves in Arizona

PHOENIX – BOMANI Cold Buzz, the award-winning alcohol-infused cold brew coffee company, is proud to announce the launch of its Original and Vanilla alcohol-infused cold brew coffees in Arizona retail stores including Walmart, Total Wine, BevMo!, Sprouts, Whole Foods, and many more retailers in the Phoenix area. Formulated with zero carbs, zero sugar, gluten-free alcohol, and ethically sourced 100% Arabica coffee beans, BOMANI Cold Buzz offers Arizonans a refreshing twist on cold brew to help beat the heat this summer. In partnership with goPuff, BOMANI will also be available for delivery throughout the state of Arizona.

“With the summer weather heating up, we’ve seen growing demand for BOMANI in Arizona,” says Sam Madani, Co-Founder & CEO of BOMANI Cold Buzz. “We always put the customer first so we worked tirelessly to make BOMANI readily available to the region. At about half a cup of coffee’s worth of caffeine per can, BOMANI is the perfect beverage to enjoy at brunch, before a night out, during a round of golf, and more this summer.”

BOMANI Cold Buzz, alongside distributor Hensley Beverage Company and brand partner Integrity Wellness Brands, has been sweeping the nation recently launching in the Bay Area, New York, Los Angeles, and more. Quickly becoming a fan favorite with its superior quality and taste, BOMANI was named Best-in-Class “Ready To Drink” beverage and highly recommended as the new premium adult beverage in the 2020 World Beverage Innovation Awards.

“We’re humbled to see how proudly people recommend our products to their friends and family ,” says Amin Anjedani, Co-Founder & Chief Development Officer. “We believe BOMANI’s success is due largely to the fact that modern consumers are looking for a zero carb, zero sugar alcoholic beverage without compromising on taste and quality, and our line of cold brew hard coffees check all those boxes.”

“We’re beyond excited to be expanding BOMANI into Arizona. We know just how hot their summers can be, so we’ve created the perfect beverage to stay refreshed,” said Kai Drewry, Co-Founder & COO, “Offering BOMANI here is a big accomplishment and our entire team is excited for what this means going forward.”

BOMANI Cold Buzz is available in 33 states including Arizona, California, New York, and more.

About BOMANI Cold Buzz

BOMANI Cold Buzz is redefining the ready-to-drink beverage space with its one-of-a-kind cold brew coffee libation. BOMANI is formulated with naturally lower-calorie, zero carb, zero sugar, gluten-free alcohol and ethically sourced 100% Arabica coffee beans. Not only is the new premium beverage 110 calories with 5.7% ABV, but is also sugar-free, carb-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, vegan, and Kosher. The California-based brand stems from the vision of co-founders Sam Madani, Kai Drewry, and Amin Anjedani, (otherwise known as the ‘BOMANI Brothers’) who share a passion for building a company that challenges the status quo and forges a universal connection between consumers by marrying two widely loved beverage components: coffee and alcohol. From the start, the BOMANI Brothers and their team refused to budge on the quality that they envisioned in their creation. To achieve this best-in-class beverage, BOMANI works closely with the top flavorists, chemists, and supply chain experts in the world to create a smooth, balanced, and sessionable alcohol-infused cold brew coffee.

For More Information:

https://drinkbomani.com/