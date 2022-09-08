Bolero Snort Collabs with Local NJ Farm to Make Apple Cider Donut Beer “Donut You Forget About Me”

Carlstadt, NJ – Bolero Snort Brewery in Carlstadt, NJ is excited to announce their upcoming collaboration with Secor Farms in Mahwah, NJ. “Donut You Forget About Me” is a 4.9% Sour Ale brewed with Apples, Cinnamon and Fresh Apple Cider Donuts made by Secor Farms.

“There are two things we really love at Bolero Snort. Supporting another local business, and eating donuts.” says Bolero Snort owner Scott Wells, “ Any opportunity to do both at the same time is a huge win for us, and for our customers.”

“Donut You Forget About Me” is set to release on Thursday, September 8th at the Bolero Snort Tasting Room. It will begin Statewide Distribution in New Jersey on Tuesday, September 13th.