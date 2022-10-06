Bolero Snort Brewery Set To Release ‘Slasher Series’ Inspired By Horror Movie Icons

CARLSTADT, New Jersey – Bolero Snort Brewery in Carlstadt, NJ is excited to announce the 2022 Slasher Series Lineup featuring Five different sours inspired by Horror Movie Icons.

You’re All Doomed – A Sour Ale with Black Currant, Strawberry and Blueberry.

Do You Like Scary Movies – A Kettle Sour with Banana, Coconut, Vanilla Ice Cream and Milk Sugar.

My Family’s Always Been In Meat – A Kettle Sour with Dark Sweet Cherry, Tart Cherry, Vanilla Ice Cream and Milk Sugar.

Welcome To Primetime… – A Sour Ale with Green Apple and Caramel.

Everyone’s Entitled To One Good Scare – A Sour Ale with Sherbert, Prickly Pear, and Strawberry Drink Mix

“This has become one of our favorite annual traditions. We love paying tribute to some of our favorite things when crafting our art, and our entire team can really lean into the slasher series. It gets us all in the holiday mood….. The Halloween holiday.”

The 2022 Slasher Series will be released on Friday, October 7th 2022. These beers are a limited release and will only be available at the Bolero Snort Tasting Room (Located at 316 20th Street, Carlstadt, NJ) or online for pickup/delivery.

For More Information:

https://bolerosnort.com