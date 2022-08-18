Bolero Snort Brewery Set to Release ‘Jersey Sarcasm American Lager’

CARLSTADT, New Jersey – Bolero Snort Brewery in Carlstadt, NJ is excited to release their new “No Thrills” American Lager, Jersey Sarcasm. This Light Bodied American Style Lager was brewed with American Malted Barley and Flaked Rice. The inspiration behind Jersey Sarcasm was, shockingly, sarcasm.

“Nothing unites New Jersey, or makes New Jerseans happier than sarcasm.” Said Scott Wells. “If you come across someone from Jersey and they aren’t hitting you with that sweet, sweet sarcasm, you should be worried”

Jersey Sarcasm will make its debut on Thursday, August 18th, available on tap and to go in 6pks at our tasting room, and will begin statewide distribution on Tuesday, August 23rd.

For More Information:

https://bolerosnort.com