Blue Norther Hard Seltzer Launches Prickly Pear Flavor as Part of Fundraising Campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

AUSTIN, Texa s— October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Blue Norther is partnering with the Breast Cancer Resource Center (BCRC) to debut its newest flavor, Prickly Pear. With every purchase of the new flavor, a portion of the sales will be donated to BCRC. In fact, Blue Norther will donate a percentage of sales from their full product line for the first year of the partnership. Packaged in a bright pink box, Prickly Pear, often called “Texas champagne” by its founders, will join Wild Blackberry and Agave Lime in Blue Norther’s lineup of bold, refreshing flavors inspired by Texas fruits. Customers can share the word on social channels with #thinkpinkdrinkblue.

Celebrating 25 years in 2020, the BCRC provides free guidance, education and assistance to nearly 2,000 women and their families annually. BCRC’s team – many of whom are breast cancer survivors themselves – have provided personalized support to women and their families through all stages of the process, including diagnosis, treatment, and living with cancer. BCRC’s services are for anyone affected by breast cancer regardless of income, ethnicity, level of education, sexual orientation, or social support.

“We’re incredibly excited and thankful to team up with Blue Norther this year and, hopefully, for the years to come,” said Ray Anne Evans, executive director of BCRC. “Committed community partners are essential to BCRC’s operations, and like so many families, the founders of Blue Norther have their own experience with breast cancer making this partnership so meaningful.”

Blue Norther’s all-natural hard seltzers are made with real fruit juice and organic agave, and are available in a range of retail locations in Austin and San Antonio, including HEB, Whole Foods and Spec’s to name a few. Their store finder makes it easy to find the most convenient pick-up location for consumers.

“We’re grateful to be in a place where we can help other Texans as we grow our brand,” said Austin M. Pittman, CMO of Blue Norther. “It’s an honor to partner with the Breast Cancer Resource Center this October and beyond in the fight against this horrible disease.”

About Blue Norther

Founded in 2019 as Austin’s own brand of hard seltzer, Blue Norther was developed by a native Texan, father-son team to deliver a superior tasting beverage made with high-quality ingredients loyal to Texas’ heritage. Named for the fast-moving cold front also called a Texas Norther, this all-natural seltzer is made with real fruit juice and organic agave to create flavors inspired by Texas fruits. Gluten-free, well-balanced and refreshing, Blue Norther is available at retailers throughout Austin and San Antonio including HEB, Whole Foods and Spec’s to name a few. The company plans to expand into other Texas metro markets and eventually nationwide. Blue Norther is an independent brewer and owned and operated by Austin T. and Austin M. Pittman For more information, including where to buy, visit https://drinkbluenorther.com. Follow Blue Norther on Facebook and Instagram.

About Breast Cancer Resource Center

The Breast Cancer Resource Center (BCRC) was founded in 1995 by two women in Austin who noticed there was little help available to those who, like them, were battling breast cancer. What started as a helpline and a support group has grown into a staff of trained professionals – all of whom are breast cancer survivors – and experts in providing guidance, resources and support to women and their families through every stage of the process. The BCRC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. BCRC services are free of charge to anyone affected by breast cancer regardless of income, ethnicity, education, sexual orientation, or social support. For more information, visithttps://bcrc.org/. Follow BCRC on Facebook and Instagram.