Block 15 Launches Farm-Focused Seasonal Single Hop Lineup, Selection Series

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Block 15 Brewing Company announces the release of Selection Series, a limited seasonal release of single hop IPAs highlighting the relationship with regional hop farms and the science behind the selection process. This year’s lineup will feature the best cuts of Mosaic, Citra, Centennial and Strata hops from renowned farms Coleman Agriculture, Loftus Ranches and Wyckoff Farms.

“Through these hop selections, we are able to pinpoint hops from regional farms that shine within our programs and are of distinct characters. One of the most notable experiences is seeing how personal sensory analysis is with multiple descriptors being noted by each individual.” said Block 15 founder Nick Arzner. “Some characteristics are shared across those evaluations while many are unique to our own senses. Rarely do our evaluations completely line up with the traditional characters published about these various hop varieties. The Selection Series IPAs showcase these choice selections, and gives our fans a unique look under the hood of our processes.”

“We are very excited to be working with Block 15 brewery on their upcoming Selection Series beer, using Strata and Mosaic from our Alluvial Hop Farm. The Alluvial farm has been noted by Block 15 as producing hops that gives them the opportunity to explore new styles and tastes in beer to share with their consumers.” said Coleman Hops Co/Owner and Senior Hop Farm Manager, John Coleman. “Coleman Agriculture feels this will be the beginning of a long enduring relationship between our farm, and one of the top breweries in the state. The relationship has a strong foundation with connections through the OSU Fermentation program, OSU Alumni involved on both sides, and the farm location is 30 minutes from Block 15’s brewing operations. Because of the close locations we also value the opportunity to work with them on projects and concerns close to our hearts as we move to improve the ability of both to become better stewards of our natural resources and prosper for future generations.”

“Our Centennial hops are a labor of love, because that’s what growing a high quality Centennial takes, lots of labor, and lots of love.” says Kirby Redman, Director – Hop Division, Wyckoff Farms. “The Love is all the attention we pay to them (as such for all of our hops) in the precise farming procedures, giving them just enough of what they need. Centennials are very sensitive, as such they require precise timing, from fertilizing, to training dates, and harvest. We are using more organic, plant based chemistries in our regular production, not only as a means to reduce our use of man-made chemistries, but to truly create the relationship and balance for optimal plant health, sort of a soil to cone approach. Really, allowing the hops to speak for themselves. Working with Block 15 is the direct reward and payback we get as hop farmers. It’s very special for us to interact with the brewery to understand what they like in our hops. It allows us to tell our story through the fantastic beer that Block 15 makes.”

Selection Series beer will release a single hop beer every weekend, beginning February 27th, into the month of March. Distribution to bottle shops and markets will deliver Selection Series throughout the Pacific Northwest via Block 15 Distribution.

About Selection Series

Hop selection, the most wonderful time of year! Each fall, after fresh hop harvests are dried and baled, our team evaluates varieties grown at the Pacific Northwest’s finest hop farms. We eagerly tear into the bale cuts, rub the cones between our hands and deeply inhale the aromatics; our brains analyzing the myriad of characters as we search for the perfect hop to use in our programs. Each cut is unique, as is each brewer’s evaluation of the characteristics.

Mosaic Single Hop

Farm: Coleman AG

Tasting Notes:

“Blue Raspberry, Pineapple, Honeydew” – Nick Arzner

“Tropical Fruit, Melony, Tiny Blueberry, Big Pineapple” – Matt Williams

Hops: Mosaic

Grains: 2-Row, Carafoam, Flaked Oats

Yeast: Juice

Abv: 7%

Availability: One-Off / OR & WA

Format: Can, Draft

Can Volume: 16oz

Citra Single Hop

Farm: BT Loftus Ranches

Tasting Notes:

“Peach Skins, Papaya, Passion Fruit, Assertive Citra” – Nick

“Tangerine, Citrus, Tropical Fruit, Berry” – Matt

Hops: Citra

Grains: 2-Row, Carafoam, Flaked Oats

Yeast: Juice

Abv: 7%

Availability: One-Off / OR & WA

Format: Can, Draft

Can Volume: 16oz

Centennial Single Hop

Farm: Wyckoff Farms

Tasting Notes:

“Rich Grapefruits, Gentle Pine, Red Lifesaver, Rose” – Nick

“Candied Oranges, Citrus, Lemony” – Matt

Hops: Centennial

Grains: 2-Row, Carafoam, Flaked Oats

Yeast: Juice

Abv: 7%

Availability: One-Off / OR & WA

Format: Can, Draft

Can Volume: 16oz

Strata Single Hop

Farm: Coleman AG

Tasting Notes:

“Pink Guava, Tangerine, Light Diesel, Sticky Oils”- Nick

“Passion Fruit, Mango, Berry, Dank Herb, Grapefruit” – Matt

Hops: Strata

Grains: 2-Row, Carafoam, Flaked Oats

Yeast: Juice

Abv: 7%

Availability: One-Off / OR & WA

Format: Can, Draft

Can Volume: 16oz

About Block 15 Brewing Company

Offering unique hop forward ales, crisp lagers, barrel-aged rarities, and one of the Northwest’s most extensive wild and sour programs, Block 15 produces a range of artfully crafted beers, brewed with a nod toward fresh ingredients and fresh thinking. Established in 2008, and brewer-owned from day one.