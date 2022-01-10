Blake’s Hard Cider Intros Bar Cart Series Inspired by Traditional Cocktails

ARMADA, Michigan – Blake’s Hard Cider(BHC), the Midwest’s largest craft cidery, announces the release of its first-ever Bar Cart Series, a line of hard ciders inspired by favorite cocktails. Drinkable on its own or with the addition of liquor to create a proper cocktail, Paloma is the first of three in the new line. It will be available across BHC’s 20+ state footprint beginning Friday, Jan. 7 with the two others to follow later in the year.

Paloma, a nod to the traditional cocktail made with grapefruit juice, lime, and tequila, is a semi-sweet hard cider that delivers the perfect balance of citrus and sweetness from agave flavors over an apple cider base. Serve it chilled, over ice or add a shot of tequila and a salted rim to take it to cocktail level. The Bar Cart Series (ABV 6.5% – 8%) will be sold in six-pack 12 oz. cans, MSRP $10.99-$12.99.

“The idea behind our Bar Cart Series stemmed from the variety of cider-based cocktails Blake’s Hard Cider fans make and enjoy, so it was a natural evolution for us to create a line of cocktail-themed ciders,” said Andrew Blake, founder and president, Blake’s Hard Cider. “Cider drinkers are adventurous and not limited to just classic apple. They appreciate the craft side of the beverage and will enjoy the versatility and complexity of our new ciders on their own or with added alcohol if you choose.”

About Blake’s Hard Cider Co.

Blake’s Hard Cider Co., established in 2013, is an independent, family-owned, and operated craft cidery. Located on a 1000-acre orchard in Armada, Mich., Blake’s Hard Cider was founded on the values of its more than 75-year farming roots. By growing, pressing, and fermenting our own apples on our farm, we’re able to proudly and consistently produce a truly authentic and uncompromised craft hard cider experience. Blake’s Hard Cider’s success and growth has been driven by creating adventurous flavor profiles such as Mango Habanero, Triple Berry, and Caramel Apple. Its line-up has expanded further to include the industry’s first 100 calorie Lite Ciders and its rotating #KinderCider Series to support and raise awareness for social and environmental issues and organizations which share Blake’s values.

