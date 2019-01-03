Blake’s Hard Cider Announces Latest Kinder Cider

ARMADA, Mich.— Blake’s Hard Cider Co. has announced the third Kinder Cider in the rotating philanthropic series. Great Blakes is a seasonal coffee-infused semi-sweet hard cider made in support of nonprofits working to preserve and protect the Great Lakes.

Founder and co-owner Andrew Blake says, “This movement really started from the idea of taking a stand for causes that reflect our values as a company through our ciders; in one year we’ve launched campaigns through the #KinderCiderSeries to raise money for the LGBTQ community, shelter animals, and veterans around the country.”

Through Great Blakes, the craft cidery is working with Freshwater Future, a nonprofit that works to educate and engage with communities on clean water practices and has provided nearly $3 million in grants, with a focus on the preservation of rivers, lakes and wetlands.

Director of Marketing Chelsea Iadipaolo adds, “Being that we are located in the Great Lakes State and believe that clean water should be easily accessible to everyone, choosing our next cause was an easy decision. When we learned of the great work Freshwater Future has been doing, especially 50 miles from our farm in Flint, we knew this is where we should focus our efforts.”

Great Blakes was made with homegrown apples direct from Blake Farms and 100 percent sustainably sourced Peruvian coffee beans. “Through and through we wanted to craft this cider to reflect our great state in every way; we called our friends at Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company in Detroit and they were elated to be a part of the cause, donating all of the beans,” says Production Manager Matt Wiles.

Great Blakes will be available Feb. 1 throughout the entire Blake’s footprint which includes Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, North Dakota, South Dakota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Virginia & D.C. Cider and coffee enthusiasts will be able to find Great Blakes wherever quality craft hard cider is sold.

Learn more on how you can help Blake’s raise funds for Freshwater Future by visiting blakeshardcider.com/greatblakes.