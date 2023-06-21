Blake’s Hard Cider Announces 2 New Low ABV Core Ciders

ARMADA, Michigan – Blake’s Hard Cider (BHC), the Midwest’s largest craft cidery marking its 10th anniversary this year, introduces two new year-round ciders in June. The first new release, Original, a clean, crisp classic apple hard cider, is available now, followed by Jam Session the week of June 19, BHC’s low calorie, low sugar offering made in the style of its popular Triple Jam hard cider. Both will be sold across BHC’s 29+ state footprint.

“We got excited about making delicious, flavor-packed yet light in body ciders to be enjoyed on any occasion when we talked about them internally,” said Andrew Blake, Owner and Founder, Blake’s Hard Cider. “And, as we spoke to consumers, we knew this was something they were eager for also.”

Paying homage to the simplicity and approachability of a classic hard apple cider, right down to the throwback apple character on the can design, Original offers the perfect balance of bright acidity and sweetness from farm fresh apples. With a 5.5% ABV, Original has a lower alcohol content than most Blake’s ciders, making it both refreshing and session worthy. Original will be sold in 6-pack cans ($9.99 – $10.99) and on draft across the country.

“We developed Original to complement our imperial-style American Apple released last fall and be its counterpart for different occasions when you seek easy drinking with lower ABV,” said Blake. “This sessionable cider is designed to directly compete with national brands, line priced competitively with macro cider brands to increase accessibility to budget conscious shoppers.”

Jam Session is ‘the best friend’ to one of the best-selling ciders in the country, BHC’s Triple Jam, and filling the lite cider void left by retired versions. It has a jammy aroma and flavor profile with only 110 calories and 4g of sugar, which is 80% less sugar than the national leading hard cider. Jam Session (4.5% ABV) will be sold in 12-ounce 12-pack cans ($16.99 – $18.99).

“Jam Session drinks much differently than Triple Jam and we expect it to draw new fans who typically reach for seltzers or light beers to consider hard cider as an alternative,” said Blake. “It’s the go-to cider for those moments when you want something a little lighter, with low sugar and calories as well as alcohol content, without compromising flavor.”

Blake’s Hard Cider Co., established in 2013, is an independent, family-owned craft cidery. Located on a 1,000-acre orchard in Armada, Mich., Blake’s Hard Cider was founded on the values of its more than 75-year farming roots. By growing, pressing, and fermenting our own apples on our farm, we’re able to proudly and consistently introduce a truly authentic, uncompromised craft hard cider experience. Our line-up includes core and limited-edition hard ciders, a hard limeade, a Bar Cart Series of cocktail-inspired ciders, and rotating #KinderCider Philanthropy Series.

