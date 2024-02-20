Blackberry Smoke and New Realm Brewing Company Launch Southern Light Lager

Who’s ready for a second round? Award-winning craft brewer New Realm Brewing and acclaimed American rock band Blackberry Smoke have teamed up for their latest release: Blackberry Smoke Southern Light Lager. The American lager is 4% ABV and will be available in 12-and 16-oz. six-packs and on draft. The beer will be available in select markets.

This is the second beer the duo has released. In 2022, they launched Blackberry Smoke American Lager in celebration of the band’s 21st birthday. The beer was ranked one of the top 100 beers of 2023 by The Official Review.

“We wanted to brew another beer that we would want to drink,” said Brit Turner, drummer and co-founder of Blackberry Smoke. “Next to hearing your song on the radio, there’s nothing cooler than seeing your band’s name on a beer can. We crafted this one for our fans, and I hope they can feel the love we put into this one.”

At just 110 calories and nine carbs, Southern Light Lager is an easy drinking lager, crafted for refreshment. Expect a straw gold color and an approachable hop bill featuring Magnum, Hersbrucker and lemondrop hops.

“There are a lot of parallels between crafting a song and crafting a beer,” said Mitch Steele, co-founder and Brewmaster of New Realm. “It was great to work with our friends in Blackberry Smoke on another release, and I think we came up with a great beer for our sophomore collaboration. We love working with the whole team, and it’s incredible to see the heights the New Realm name has climbed alongside our brothers and sisters at Blackberry Smoke. The Blackberry Smoke family asked for a light lager for more easy drinking, and that’s what we’ve made! I can’t wait to see how this brew quenches the thirst of our fans wherever they are!”

About New Realm Brewing Co.

New Realm is an American craft brewery and distillery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers, and Mitch Steele. The Company operates production and innovation breweries/distilleries, each with on-site scratch kitchens serving globally inspired, locally sourced fare, in multiple Southeastern US cities. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric community focused commitment and approach.

New Realm’s awards include Multiple Great American Beer Fest gold medals (2022), Brewbound’s “Rising Star” Brewery, Ratebeer’s “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal (2019 & 2021) and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner (2019). Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes, and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.

For More Information:

https://newrealmbrewing.com/