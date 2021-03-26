Black Pumas and 4th Tap Brewing to Release Stay Gold Deluxe Double IPA

AUSTIN — Austin’s own 4x Grammy® Nominated Black Pumas have once again teamed up with North Austin brewery 4th Tap Brewing to bring a second collaboration beer to the market. Created to celebrate the deluxe version of the Black Pumas debut album, as well as a nod to the band’s recent Grammys performance and nominations, the Stay Gold Deluxe Double IPA is a call back to classic West Coast style Double IPAs.

Slightly juicy and heavy on malt smoothness, the 8% ABV Double IPA is an ode to the vibe and style of the Black Pumas music – a modern take on an old school sound. The collaboration will be available on draft this Friday, March 26th at the 4th Tap Taproom as well as Austin area bars and restaurants including Jester King, Yard Bar, Radio Coffee & Beer, and more.

Cans of Stay Gold Deluxe will be available in Mid-April at all leading beer and wine retailers throughout Texas including HEB, Whole Foods and independent liquor stores, bars, restaurants, and music venues (while supplies last).