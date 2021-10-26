Bivouac Ciderworks Releases Limited-Edition Cat’s Paw Pumpkin Spice Cider

SAN DIEGO, California – San Diego’s Bivouac Ciderworks is kicking off cider season with the launch of its limited-edition fall release “Cat’s Paw” Pumpkin Spice Cider, with notes of the season’s signature spices and flavors, including pumpkin and pear. The spooky delicious 6% ABV hard cider is handcrafted for the outdoor adventurer using high-quality “west-coasted” ingredients, including bittersweet cider apples for a refined, flavorful cider that is also less sweet than others. Cat’s Paw is now available in four packs of 16 oz. cans (SRP $17.99-20.99) at retailers throughout Southern California, including Stehly Farms, Frazier Farms and Barons Market, and the cidery’s San Diego taproom in North Park. Plus, on draft at exclusive San Diego accounts.

Cat’s Paw Pumpkin Spice Cider Stats: ABV 6% Tasting notes: Fall spices, pumpkin, pear Availability: Bivouac North Park taproom and retailers in Orange County and San Diego Packaging: 16 oz. cans in four packs; on draft in pints, growlers, and kegs

“We are so excited to welcome back cider season and Cat’s Paw, our seasonal fan-favorite pumpkin spice cider,” said Bivouac founder Lara Worm. “Its return is extra special this year, as we emerge from COVID-19-related shutdowns and 18 months of uncertainty.”

Established in 2017, Bivouac (defined as a temporary camp without tents or cover, used especially by mountaineers) is a San Diego cider pioneer — helping advance the craft beverage culture in a city widely regarded as America’s craft beer mecca. The urban cidery puts a uniquely West Coast spin on cider, pairing classic cider flavors with unexpected adjuncts, including Masala chai tea, Guatemalan coffee, and Tajin. The resulting cider tastes equally as good paired with a fine meal as it does on the top of a mountain. Bivouac sources many of its natural fruit ingredients and flavors from the Pacific Northwest for a cider that is less sweet than most, nourishing, and packed with vitamins and antioxidants.

The “woman-powered” cidery rapidly evolved from a passion project to a full-time endeavor for founder Lara Worm in 2018, enjoying impressive 50% year-over-year growth since. Worm grew up working in her parent’s BBQ restaurant and catering company (she comes from a long lineage of restaurateurs) and was first introduced to cider culture during semesters studying abroad in Australia and the UK. Throughout her time in college, and later law school, she stayed engaged in hospitality, marketing for well-known beverage brands. In 2013, halfway through a decade-long stint as a US Assistant Attorney, Worm broke her back in a boating accident. Determined to not let the injury limit her — just one year after spinal fusion surgery — she rock climbed for the first time in Wyoming’s Grand Tetons National Park. Outdoor action adventure has since become a passion, and a cornerstone of the Bivouac brand.

The limited-edition Cat’s Paw Pumpkin Spice Cider joins Bivouac’s core line-up of handcrafted ciders all named for various knots:

Albright Pear Cider, 12 o.z. cans and kegs – 6% ABV Semi dry – Floral, tannic, vanilla Like strolling through the orchard as summer turns to fall and crisp pears ripen in the warm sun.

San Diego Jam Blackberry Cider, 12 o.z. cans and kegs – 6% ABV Semi sweet – Tart, jammy, crisp Like snacking on fresh-picked wild blackberries growing along a mountainside trail.

True Lover’s Rose´ Cider, 12 o.z. cans and kegs – 6% ABV Strawberry, vanilla, tannic A dry cider to enjoy all day.

Marlin Spike Pineapple Pear Cider, 12 o.z. cans and kegs – 6% ABV Sweet, juicy, tropical That feeling when the sun sets on a perfect summer day and the ocean breeze cools your sun-kissed skin.

Bivouac’s San Diego taproom (3986 30th St.) is located in North Park, San Diego’s “coolest neighborhood,” and was designed by Tecture to embody the brand’s “embrace your adventure” outdoor lifestyle ethos. Recognized as the “Restaurant of the Year” in 2018 by Eater San Diego readers, the taproom’s San Diego-inspired culinary menu rotates seasonally and is complemented by Bivouac cider on draft, plus specialty cocktails.

Bivouac’s award-winning handcrafted cider is available through Southern California and Arizona, with plans for further West Coast and Southwest expansion.

http://bivouaccider.com