Bivouac Ciderworks Partners with Scout Distribution to Expand Availability to Arizona

SAN DIEGO, California – San Diego cider pioneer, Bivouac Ciderworks, has partnered with independent craft beverage distributor Scout Distribution to make its core lineup of ciders available in Arizona. The hard cider is handcrafted for the outdoor adventurer using high-quality “west-coasted” ingredients, including bittersweet cider apples, for a refined, flavorful cider that is also less sweet than most. It’s nourishing, and packed with vitamins and antioxidants — the perfect complement to an active lifestyle. Bivouac’s award-winning cider, uniquely blended with the adventure and spirit of the West Coast, is now available in four packs of 12 oz. cans ($10.99-12.99 SRP), specialty single 16 oz. cans, and on draft at exclusive chains and local retailers, including Whole Foods, Total Wine & More, and Trevor’s Liquor.

“We are so excited for Bivouac’s handcrafted ciders to be available all over Arizona,” said Bivouac Ciderworks founder Lara Worm. “Its outdoor lifestyle, fun-loving residents, and emerging craft beverage scene make it the perfect place for our first adventure outside of California!”

Established in 2017, in San Diego, the woman-powered urban cidery puts a uniquely West Coast spin on cider, pairing classic cider flavors with unexpected adjuncts, including Masala chai, Guatemalan coffee, and tajin. The resulting cider tastes equally as good paired with a fine meal as it does on the top of a mountain.

Bivouac’s partnership with Scout Distribution will make the hard cider available throughout Arizona, in cities including Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sedona, and Tucson. The brand’s core lineup of handcrafted ciders, all named for various knots, includes:

Albright Pear Cider, 12 oz. cans and kegs – 6% ABV

Semi dry. Floral, tannic, vanilla Like strolling through the orchard as summer turns to fall and crisp pears ripen in the warm sun.

San Diego Jam, Berry Cider, 12 oz. cans and kegs – 6% ABV

Semi sweet. Tart, jammy, crisp Like snacking on fresh-picked wild berries growing along a mountainside trail.

True Lover’s Rose´ Cider, 12 oz. cans and kegs – 6% ABV

Semi-dry. Strawberry, vanilla, tannic A cider to enjoy all day.

Marlin Spike Pineapple Pear Cider, 12 oz. cans and kegs – 6% ABV

Semi-sweet. Sweet, juicy, tropical That feeling when the sun sets on a perfect summer day and the ocean breeze cools your sun-kissed skin.

Bivouac rapidly evolved from a passion project to a full-time endeavor for founder Lara Worm in 2018, enjoying impressive 50% year-over-year growth since. Worm grew up working in her parent’s BBQ restaurant and catering company (she comes from a long lineage of restaurateurs) and was first introduced to cider culture during semesters studying abroad in Australia and the UK. Throughout her time in college, and later law school, she stayed engaged in hospitality, marketing for well-known beverage brands. In 2013, halfway through a decade-long stint as an assistant United States attorney, Worm broke her back in a boating accident. Determined to not let the injury limit her — just one year after spinal fusion surgery — she rock climbed for the first time in Wyoming’s Grand Tetons National Park. Outdoor action adventure has since become a passion, and a cornerstone of the Bivouac brand.

For More Information:

http://bivouaccider.com