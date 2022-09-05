Bishop Cider Opens New Cidercade Location in Fort Worth

Bishop Cider, a Dallas-based hard cider manufacturer, opened the newest location of their Cidercade entertainment venue in Fort Worth, TX on August 23, 2022 at 5pm. Cidercade has dozens of taps of Bishop Cider, serves artisanal food, and offers an “entertainment buffet” where patrons pay a nominal admission fee, and all games and activities are free to play. Cidercade Fort Worth joins Bishop’s existing Cidercade locations in Dallas, Austin and Houston.

Located just south of downtown near the TCU campus, Cidercade Fort Worth is the largest Cidercade location yet at over 25,000 square feet. The venue has nearly 300 classic and modern arcade games that are free to play once guests have paid the $10 daily admission fee or $15 monthly membership fee. Cidercade is family-friendly until 8pm every day, then only guests 21+ are permitted inside. In addition to the arcade games, guests can shoot pool, play skeeball or basketball, air hockey, foosball, shuffleboard, DDR, Guitar Hero, or bubble hockey.

“Fort Worth was the natural next choice for a Cidercade location,” said Joel Malone, CEO and Co-Founder of Bishop. “It’s an incredible city with a growing population of families, cider drinkers, gamers and young people looking for a great time.”

In addition to hundreds of arcade games, guests can enjoy artisan pizzas cooked in one of multiple Italian rotary stone hearth pizza ovens on-site. To quench their thirst, Cidercade offers a selection of dozens of hard ciders and hard seltzers on tap, all made by Bishop Cider. Sodas and other non-alcoholic beverages are also available.

“This is our biggest Cidercade location yet, so we were able to add new experiences and games that we don’t have at other locations,” said Malone. “We pulled out all the stops. This one is awesome!”

Bishop has also announced new Cidercade locations in Arlington and Dallas. Cidercade Arlington is slated to open around the end of 2022 at a location near downtown Arlington and AT&T Stadium. Bishop will relocate and drastically expand Cidercade Dallas, but it will remain open at its current location until construction has been completed at the new site near Love Field Airport. At 79,000 square feet, the new location is nearly 10 times larger. It will feature concepts, games, and activities that aren’t offered anywhere else in Texas. The opening date has not been announced, but it will be in 2023.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

When Bishop Cider started in Dallas’ Bishop Arts District a decade ago, Joel Malone and Laura Malone (husband and wife Co-Founders) owned a quaint 704 square foot cider bar, but Bishop has now grown into a leader in beverage manufacturing and beverage experiences. Once the new locations come online, Bishop Cider will operate over 300,000 square feet of real estate, have seven locations, and employ approximately 265 employees.

Their business now comprises four brands:

TexBev provides beverage co-packing services for its clients with a focus on specialized processes such as tunnel pasteurization, hot fill, and retort sterilization. TexBev is a co-packer of canned cold brew coffee, tea, juice, energy drinks, wine, beer, and RTDs.

Cidercade has dozens of taps of Bishop Cider, serves artisan food, and offers an "entertainment buffet" where patrons pay a nominal admission fee and the games and activities are free to play.

Bishop Cider, the company's house brand of hard cider, is currently sold and distributed in Texas, Oklahoma, and select states in the northeast.

Wild Acre Brewing Company operates a brewery and beer garden venue out of Fort Worth, TX. It produces seasonal brews and year-round core beers like Texas Blonde, T-Hawk IPA and others.

