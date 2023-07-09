Biscayne Bay Brewing to Open Miami’s firs Brewery and Taproom in Historic Old Post Office Building July 19

Locally owned and independent brewery pioneers new beer era in Downtown Miami

MIAMI, FL — Biscayne Bay Brewing, a locally owned and independent brewery, is excited to announce the highly anticipated opening of their flagship location in Downtown Miami. This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone as it becomes the first-ever brewery and taproom in the heart of Downtown Miami. The doors will swing open on July 19th, at 5 PM, a culmination of four years of meticulous planning and preparation.

“ The opening of our flagship location is a dream come true, as Miami locals and one of the only independent owned breweries, we are proud to be a part of Downtown Miami’s revival and give our community the first brewery and taproom in the area” said Biscayne Bay Brewing co-owner Nick Bonfiglio

The choice of this iconic location speaks volumes about the owners commitment to honoring Miami’s rich heritage while embracing its vibrant future. The Old United States Post Office carries with it a sense of history, an architectural marvel that adds depth and character to the brewery. As visitors step inside, they can explore the captivating history of a place that has witnessed the transformation of Miami. Designed by the renowned architects Kiehnel and Elliott, along with Oscar Wenderoth, this architectural gem was erected in the early 1900s, serving as “Miami’s first brick and mortar post office.” Recognizing its cultural significance, the site was granted historical landmark status in 1989, preserving its legacy for generations to come. And now, it’s about to embark on an exciting new chapter.

“When we discovered the one-of-a-kind opportunity to revitalize the historic and inspiring Old Post Office Building, we knew we had to seize it. Miami deserves quality craft beer in a quality crafted space.” Said Jose Mallea, co-owner of Biscayne Bay Brewing,

The new flagship brewery and taproom will occupy the third floor, which once housed The Miami Weather Bureau Office, Biscayne Bay Brewing Company’s, is set to captivate everyone’s senses by the aroma of freshly brewed beers, the sound of laughter and conversation, and the sight of passionate craftsmen perfecting their art. The tastefully decorated space reflects the brand’s vintage inspiration and minimalist vibe, adorned with hues of copper, greens, beige, and wood. A welcoming wrap-around bar invites guests to unwind while enjoying a beer and watching a game in one of the 12 TV’s in the brewery, or to gather with friends at booths or intimate tables, accompanied by live music. For those seeking further entertainment, a pool table, fussball, and a game machine await.

Visitors will have the pleasure of indulging in a diverse selection of 12 beers on tap at Biscayne Bay Brewing. This includes their renowned core beers such as Tropical Bay IPA, The Miami Pale Ale, Regatta Double IPA, Colada Porter, and The Marlins Lager, along with a rotating lineup of seasonal and guest beers. Many beer enthusiasts will recognize some familiar brews that are frequently enjoyed at Miami Heat and Marlins park games, as Biscayne Bay Brewing proudly serves as the Official Independent Brewery of the Miami Heat and the Official craft beer of the Miami Marlins.

In addition to exceptional craft beers, guests can treat themselves to a delectable array of savory bites. The taproom offers enticing shared items such as a Charcuterie Board, Mediterranean Dips, Wagyu Picanha Crostini, Four Cheese Flatbread and more. For those seeking heartier options, there’s the mouthwatering Colorado Wagyu Burger, Fresh Tuna Salad Sandwich, Bao Buns, and G1 Angus Ribeye, among other tempting choices.

With a new beer era coming to Downtown so do new vibes and entertainment, Biscayne Bay Brewing elevates the typical brewery experience with one-of-a-kind activations like seasonal beer launch events, weekly live music performances, sports nights featuring basketball, football, soccer, baseball, and more.

The first Downtown Miami brewery and taproom, unveils its masterpiece on July 19th at 5PM where, history, craftsmanship, and the spirit of Miami converge within the walls of the historic Old United States Post Office. The brewery and taproom are open from 5 pm to midnight Wednesday through Saturday and on Sundays from 5 pm to 11 pm. Happy Hour is available daily from 5 pm to 7 pm. Reservations can be made via resy. For further details, please visit www.biscaynebaybrewing.com. To inquire about booking the private event space or hosting a private event, please contact valeria@biscaynebaybrewing.com. Stay up to date with the latest news and updates by following Biscayne Bay Brewing on Instagram at @Biscaynebaybrewingcompany.

###

About Biscayne Bay Brewing:

Established in 2012, Biscayne Bay Brewing is an independent brewery driven by a passion for craft beer and a profound love for Miami. Our mission is to create exceptional beers that embody the essence of the city. Through a fusion of traditional brewing techniques and innovative flavor profiles, we have solidified our position as a leading craft brewery in the region. Biscayne Bay Brewing Company’s commitment to quality and community is exemplified through its partnerships with the Miami Heat and the Miami Marlins, enriching the game-day experience for fans throughout the city. Beer lovers and sports enthusiasts can enjoy our brews at the Biscayne Brew Hall in Loan Depot Park as the Official Craft Beer of The Miami Marlins, and at all Miami Heat games as the Official Independent Brewery of The Miami Heat. We are excited to open our flagship location in the heart of Downtown Miami this July! Beer lovers can indulge in our unique brews at our flagship brewery and taproom at The Old Post Office, located at 100 NE 1st Ave, 3rd floor, Miami, FL 33132. To conveniently order your favorites, please visit https://gopuff.com/r/biscayne?status=all . For further details, please visit www.biscaynebaybrewing.com