Biscayne Bay Brewing Partners with South Florida National Parks Trust on Lite Haus Pilsner

MIAMI – Biscayne Bay Brewing Company is giving back to support local marine conservation efforts through a new partnership with the South Florida National Parks Trust (SFNPT). For every can of the company’s craft Lite Haus Pilsner sold in South Florida, Biscayne Bay Brewing will donate a portion of the sales to support the nonprofit work of the SFNPT.

“Biscayne Bay Brewing is named for one of Miami’s most beautiful and inspiring features, so the choice to support marine conservation through the South Florida National Parks Trust makes perfect sense,” said SFNPT Chairman Wayne Rassner.

As the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service in South Florida, the SFNPT supports marine science, education and conservation efforts in South Florida’s four national parks by contributing staff time and funding support for park programs and projects.

“We’re excited to support the work of the SFNPT through this new partnership and we look forward to promoting the cause of marine conservation in Miami,” said Jose Mallea, president of Biscayne Bay Brewing.

Mallea and his staff participated in a volunteer cleanup earlier this year that removed 444 pounds of debris from turtle nesting beaches in Biscayne National Park. The SFNPT recruits volunteers and organizes beach cleanups in support of the Biscayne’s sea turtle conservation program.

The partnership will support this work and other SFNPT projects, including the development of aDebris Maze Challenge, an immersive art experience constructed from plastic debris found in Biscayne Bay, to highlight the problem of marine pollution. The project is led SFNPT volunteerGabriela Barrocas and funded by the Miami Foundation’s Public Space Challenge.

About the South Florida National Parks Trust

The SFNPT is the official nonprofit partner of Everglades, Biscayne and Dry Tortugas NationalParks and Big Cypress National Preserve. Since 2002, SFNPT has raised more than $7 million tosupport park programs in five key areas: environmental education, visitor services, resource protection, volunteer activities and community outreach. Visit www.southfloridaparks.org

About Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

Founded in 2012 and open in 2014, Biscayne Bay Brewing Company has proudly enjoyed serving its beers to thousands of patrons at over 250 locations in South Florida. Biscayne BayBrewing Company was born to serve the Greater Miami community the finest Ales and Lagers, made with the highest quality ingredients and the waters of the Biscayne Aquifer. Biscayne BayBrewing Company is located at 8000 NW 25 Street, Miami, FL 33122. It is open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.. For more information visit www.biscaynebaybrewing.com or call (305) 381-5718. Follow @BiscayneBayBrewingCompany