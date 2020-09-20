Biscayne Bay Brewing Launches Marlins Lager

MIAMI – With the MLB playoffs around the corner, it is evident that the Miami Marlins mean business. The promise of a bright future has crafted a team that is thirsty to win this year and for many more. The energy and excitement of the Marlins represents a new brand of baseball being played in South Florida. The baseball world has taken notice of the Marlins, and team is working to make this season unforgettable for their fans and the community.

Not only do fans have a team’s excellence that can be shared, they also have a one of a kind beer to celebrate with this year: Marlins Lager. Launched in July by the independent and locally owned brewery, Biscayne Bay Brewing, the response from the community has been nothing short of enthusiastic. As soon Biscayne Bay Brewing gets the beer on shelves, consumers are swooping it up and going straight online and asking the beer brand “WHERE CAN I FIND MORE?!”.

With over 100 store placements across South Florida and growing, Biscayne Bay Brewing is thrilled that they can provide a moment of commodore for the community while they cheer for their team. In addition to being a delicious, German-style lager, each sale directly helps The Miami Marlin’s Home Plate Meals Relief Fund. What’s not to love? It tastes good and gives back to those in need.

South Florida can get up close and personal with Marlins Lager at many stores, including Total Wine & More where there is an entire shelf topper letting the community know which beer is brewed for baseball.

Don’t have a Total Wine store near you? Biscayne Bay Brewing launched a beer finder where people can input their zip code to see the latest store locations for Marlins Lager near them. When games are frequent and celebration is constantly well in order, this tool comes in handy. It can be found at: biscaynebaybrewing.com/events/beer-finder/. Let’s finish this season, proud, with Marlins Lager in hand.

About Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

Founded in 2012, Biscayne Bay Brewing is committed to bringing quality craft beer to the South Florida community. With a focus on classic styles of beer, Biscayne Bay Brewing puts quality above all else. They’re the Official Craft Beer of the Miami Marlins and are proud to be Miami brewed and independently made.