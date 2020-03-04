Biscayne Bay Brewing Company Creates Inter Miami CF Pilsner for 2020 Inaugural Season

MIAMI — Inter Miami CF announced today it has partnered with Biscayne Brewing Company. The South Florida-based brewery joins Inter Miami as the Official Craft Beer and creates a specialty pilsner to commemorate the Club’s inaugural season in Major League Soccer in March 2020.

The Inter Miami Pilsner is a lite, German style Pilsner with soft malt notes, easy hop aromas and a crisp mouthfeel, making it the perfect craft beer to drink under the lights at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Inter Miami fans will also be able to enjoy a selection of Biscayne beers, such as Miami Pale Ale, and Tropical Bay IPA, which will be available throughout the venue on gameday. The local craft beer company will also sponsor a halftime giveaway throughout the season, as well as host a number of Inter Miami fan events.

“We are honored to kick off Inter Miami’s inaugural season as their Official Craft Beer. As an independent craft brewery, we are thrilled to be combining Inter Miami’s passion of fútbol with our passion of quality crafted beer for the South Florida community,” said Biscayne Bay Brewery President Jose Mallea.

The partnership will combine the independent Miami spirit of Biscayne Bay Brewing Company with the energy of Inter Miami to create an experience that is uniquely made for fans. By selecting a locally owned and independent brewery as its official craft beer, Inter Miami continues to build on its commitment to the South Florida community by supporting small business.