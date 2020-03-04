Biscayne Bay Brewing Company Creates Inter Miami CF Pilsner for 2020 Inaugural Season

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

MIAMI — Inter Miami CF announced today it has partnered with Biscayne Brewing Company. The South Florida-based brewery joins Inter Miami as the Official Craft Beer and creates a specialty pilsner to commemorate the Club’s inaugural season in Major League Soccer in March 2020.

The Inter Miami Pilsner is a lite, German style Pilsner with soft malt notes, easy hop aromas and a crisp mouthfeel, making it the perfect craft beer to drink under the lights at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Inter Miami fans will also be able to enjoy a selection of Biscayne beers, such as Miami Pale Ale, and Tropical Bay IPA, which will be available throughout the venue on gameday. The local craft beer company will also sponsor a halftime giveaway throughout the season, as well as host a number of Inter Miami fan events.

“We are honored to kick off Inter Miami’s inaugural season as their Official Craft Beer. As an independent craft brewery, we are thrilled to be combining Inter Miami’s passion of fútbol with our passion of quality crafted beer for the South Florida community,” said Biscayne Bay Brewery President Jose Mallea.

The partnership will combine the independent Miami spirit of Biscayne Bay Brewing Company with the energy of Inter Miami to create an experience that is uniquely made for fans. By selecting a locally owned and independent brewery as its official craft beer, Inter Miami continues to build on its commitment to the South Florida community by supporting small business.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks San Antonio 2020 (CBC)
Brew Talks San Antonio 2020 (CBC)

San Antonio, TX ● April 21, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)

Denver, CO ● Sept. 25, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.