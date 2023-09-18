Biscayne Bay Brewing Celebrates Oktoberfest with Launch of Limited-Edition “Navigator Doppel”

Biscayne Bay Brewing, Downtown Miami’s Independent and pioneering brewery, is set to transport Germany’s spirit to Miami on September 23rd starting at 1 P.M. at 100 NE 1st Ave Third Floor, Miami, FL 33132! The must attend beer event invites all to be among the first to savor Biscayne Bay’s highly-anticipated Oktoberfest limited edition brew, “Navigator Doppel,” a German-style doppelbock lager poised to take center stage. But the festivities don’t end there. Attendees will not only be the first to taste “Navigator Doppel,” but they will also have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a meticulously crafted beer that pays homage to the venerable brewing traditions of Germany.

With an impressive ABV of 9.6% and a delightful 25 IBU, “Navigator Doppel” is a harmonious symphony of rich, traditional German bock lager flavors, artfully interwoven with notes of chocolate and figs. To fully embrace the spirit of Oktoberfest, guests are encouraged to don their finest German-style attire, whether it’s lederhosen or dirndl, creating memories that will last a lifetime. No event is complete without food, guests can indulge in classic German bites, including sausages and pretzels, transporting guests to the heart of Munich’s Oktoberfest, where they can savor the authentic flavors of the Old World, all within the vibrant heart of Downtown Miami. As an exciting addition, attendees will have the chance to win an exclusive Swag Bag valued at $100, generously filled with beer, merchandise, and more.

“Navigator Doppel,” a German-style doppelbock lager, will be available for enjoyment at the brewery and taproom throughout the Fall season or until supplies last, adding to the lineup of seasonal beers eagerly anticipated at the new brewery and taproom.

For More Information:

