Birdsong Brewing to Release All Knight Long Blonde Ale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The arrival of spring means warmer temperatures, the return of baseball, and with that, the reappearance of Birdsong Brewing’s All Knight Long, brewed in conjunction with the Charlotte Knights minor league baseball team.

New this year, Birdsong will be canning All Knight Long for distribution inside the ballpark and select outlets across North Carolina. Previously, the Belgian blonde ale with a nice golden color, dry finish, a slight sweetness and 4.5 percent ABV (alcohol by volume), was only available on tap.

“Canning gives us the chance to get the beer into the stands, giving even more customers a chance to try it,” said Chris Goulet, Birdsong principal owner. “All Knight Long will be ready in cans and on draft for opening day (April 4).”

Never one to pass up an opportunity for a pun, Birdsong drew inspiration from Lionel Ritchie’s 1980s classic song when All Knight Long debuted in the park in 2017.

The partnership between the Knights and Birdsong has grown organically for the two popular, hyper-local brands. Birdsong Jalapeño Pale Ale cans have long been a top seller inside the park (they are not going anywhere).

Last season, Paradise City Session IPA cans joined the lineup. For 2019, in addition to All Knight Long cans, the wildly popular Rewind Lager, a crisp, clean easy drinking, classic lager will join the cans. Higher Ground IPA, Birdsong’s beloved West Coast-style IPA, will also be available on tap inside the park.

All Knight Long — in cans and on draft — will be available all summer long, through the end of the Knights’ season in August.

About Birdsong Brewing Co.

Founded in 2011 from humble roots, Birdsong Brewing Co. has grown to become the Charlotte destination for culinary-inspired, super-fresh, unfiltered, American-style ale. Using locally-sourced ingredients and fully embracing musical (and often whimsical) inspiration, Birdsong celebrates creativity with a new, weekly small batch release in the taproom every “Thursty Thursday.” Beloved by locals and sought-after by fans across the Carolinas, the 30-barrel brewhouse and taproom in the Belmont neighborhood embodies the #CanDoWillDo philosophy behind what Birdsong brews, thinks and believes. Charlotte’s third oldest brewery is the first in the Queen City to embrace solar power, installing a 75 kilowatt array for the roof of the brewery in 2018. For more information, visit birdsongbrewing.com.