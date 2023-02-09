Big Storm Brewing to Open Fifth Location in Ybor City This Weekend

Two Years in the Making: Big Storm Brewing to Open Fifth Location in Ybor City

Grand opening gives guests front row seat to Sant’ Yago Knight Parade & Super Bowl Sunday

Ybor City, Fla. – Big Storm Brewing Co. will be opening its fifth location this Saturday, February 11 in the heart of

Ybor City. Located at 1600 East 7th Avenue, the 11,000 square-foot taproom and restaurant takes over the previous Hamburger Mary’s space.

“We are lucky to be in such a prime location right in the heart of the Centro Ybor district,” said L.J. Govoni, co-owner of Big Storm Brewing. “We’re grateful to our landlord for working with us over the past two years to make this space truly something special to honor Ybor’s history and bright future.”

The Clearwater-based brewery is opening its doors to the public for the first time to coincide with two annual traditions: the Sant’ Yago Knight Parade and the Super Bowl.

“It’s going to be an exciting, jam-packed kick off weekend,” added Govoni. “Our guests will have a front row seat to the Knight Parade on Saturday, as the illuminated floats and marching bands go by. Then Sunday, we’ll have the beer flowing and wings ready for the Super Bowl. It’s going to be a grand opening to remember.”

As part of Ybor’s unique taproom, Big Storm will unveil its first “Storm Cellar” on the 8th Avenue side of the property. It will have the look and feel of a cocktail lounge and feature the company’s award-winning spirits.

“We’re not just a brewery. We also have a distillery that produces smooth and delicious rum, gin, whiskey and vodka. There’s something for everyone’s palate,” said Govoni.

With this newest location, Big Storm now has taprooms in Pinellas, Pasco, and Hillsborough Counties, so Tampa Bay fans can enjoy several different ambiances, sipping signature drinks and brews like Wavemaker, Bromosa, Sunny Key Lime, and Tropic Pressure. Big Storm also has taprooms in Orlando and Cape Coral.

Started in 2012, Big Storm is one of the fastest-growing independent craft breweries in Florida and its products are distributed in five states: Florida, Texas, Ohio, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

ABOUT BIG STORM:

Founded in 2012 in Pasco County, Big Storm currently has five taprooms in the Sunshine State — Clearwater, Ybor City,

Orlando, Odessa and Cape Coral. Big Storm has embraced its tagline of “Florida’s Craft Beer Forecast,” by developing a dynamic lineup of Florida favorites like Tropic Pressure Florida Ale, steeped with hibiscus flowers, and Sunny Key Lime, brewed with key lime puree. With a commitment to exceptional customer service, dedication to quality products and the ambition to explore opportunities left unexplored, Big Storm has become a leader in the craft beer industry and beyond.