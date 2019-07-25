Big Storm Brewing Releases Kentucky Common Burrowing Owl Beer

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Efforts to protect endangered Burrowing Owls are getting a boost from Big Storm Brewing Co. and its customers. A portion of the proceeds from the brewer’s new Kentucky Common Burrowing Owl beer will go to support the non-profit Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife (CCFW) and its work to save the threatened species.

“Our Cape Coral taproom is located next to a Burrowing Owl nest which we think is super cool. As we started to look for ways to give back to the community, we felt supporting these awesome little birds was an obvious choice,” said Big Storm co-owner L.J. Govoni. “Now our customers can try this new beer and help us give back to the CCFW by supporting out Burrowing Owl Beer. I know I speak for all of us when I say we are excited to raise a pint to our pint-sized owls.”

Burrowing Owls, which literally live underground in burrows, are Cape Coral’s official bird with nearly 500 pairs in the city. The owls, which are one of the smallest in the world and about the size of a can of beer, are on Florida’s threatened species list.

“We are pleased that Big Storm Brewing and the community are coming together to help protect the Burrowing Owl which drives our local eco/sustainable tourism,” Said Pascha Donaldson, VP of CCFW. “People come from all over the world to meet our burrowing owls and we have one of the largest nesting populations on the planet.”

Every Wednesday, weather permitting, Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife members perform maintenance on Burrowing Owl burrows located in the city. That includes trimming burrows with high weeds, installing PVC pipes and perches on newly found burrows, and repairing and cleaning up existing burrows.

Donaldson says volunteers put in over 10,000 hours a year. Focus now is to acquire lots through donation for preservation for their habitat and food source. CCFW is asking churches, schools, and homeowners to put in starter burrows – a free service provided by CCFW.

Big Storm’s Burrowing Owl Beer is a Kentucky Common that is a smooth, dark ruby colored amber. Kevin Long, Big Storm’s Cape Coral head brewer says the beer is brewed with 30% of its malt bill as corn, so some light sweet corn flavor comes through. He describes the beer as having notes of bread toast, pepper and berries with an ABV of 5.2%.

The beer is now available for a limited time in Big Storm’s Cape Coral taproom located at 839 Miramar St.

About Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife

A volunteer organization whose purpose is to preserve and enhance the habitats of protected wildlife species and to educate the community about Cape Coral’s wildlife resources, CCFW was founded in 2001. Its mission is: Dedicated to Protection, Preservation and Education.

About Big Storm

Founded in 2012, Big Storm currently has three taprooms in the Sunshine State; Cape Coral, Clearwater and Odessa. Led by Head Brewer Joel Moore, Big Storm’s innovative craft beers have received critical acclaim for the past seven consecutive years, winning 2016’s Best Florida Beer Championship with itsOktoberfest Märzen Lager. Today, Big Storm is a true pioneer using locally sourced ingredients like citrus and wildflower honey, brewing more than 50 different beers, including their popular Arcus IPA, Wavemaker Amber Ale, Tropic Pressure Florida Ale, Palm Bender Gulf Coast IPA and Oats in Hose Oatmeal Stout. For more information, visit: bigstormbrewery.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram @BigStormBrewing.