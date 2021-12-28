Big Drop Brewing Launches New Coba Maya Non-Alcoholic Mexican-Style Brew for Dry January

CHICAGO, Illinois – Big Drop Brewing Co., the world’s first craft brewery dedicated to non-alcoholic beer, is celebrating Dry January by launching its fourth NA brew in the U.S. – new Coba Maya non-alcoholic Mexican-style brew.

Coba Maya has a crisp, clean taste with a balanced malt punch on the palate and a gentle, spicy, herbal aroma. It’s ideal with a wedge of fresh lime and offers a delicious new NA option for any day of the week in January and beyond.

“We’re excited about launching Coba Maya in time for Dry January,” said Big Drop CEO Rob Fink. “January is a great time to try new NA brews, whether swearing off alcohol all month, or just for a day or a week.”

Coba Maya joins Paradiso IPA, Pine Trail Pale and Galactic Extra Dark for a buffet of NA brews from Big Drop that offer great options for anyone going all-in for Dry January, or just lightening up their alcohol intake.

Like all Big Drop brews, Coba Maya is naturally brewed to .5 percent alcohol-by-volume (ABV) or less using proprietary yeasts. “We build big flavor using special yeasts that keep the natural fermentation happening without creating much alcohol,” Fink adds. “At the end of the day, everything we do is about making NA brews that taste so good that people don’t miss the alcohol.”

About Big Drop Brewing Co:

Big Drop was founded in 2016 as the world’s first brewer dedicated to non-alcoholic beer by former London lawyer, Rob Fink and long-time friend James Kindred. Both had recently become fathers and were looking to cut back on the booze but could not find any decent alternatives to their favorite craft beers. Since its first 200-gallon batch, Big Drop has won over 70 major international beer awards including seven times being judged the “World’s Best” at the World Beer Awards and beating full-strength beers in blind tastings. All Big Drop beers in the U.S. have won either Gold or Silver medals at the U.S. Open Beer Championship and at the USA Beer Ratings.

Big Drop launched in the U.S. in Chicago in early 2021, and brews locally at Great Central Brewing Company. Big Drop is available at retailers, bars and restaurants throughout the Chicago area, including at Great Central Brewing Company’s tap room.

Big Drop is currently distributed in seven states including: Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island and ships to 42 states from its online shop. Six-packs of 12-ounce cans are $12.99 SRP.

For More Information:

https://us.bigdropbrew.com/