Big Chicken Zero-Day! Bay Area Brewery Set to Pour 60,000 Fresh Pints Before SF Beer Week

SANTA ROSA, California – Starting February 6, beer-lovers can find HenHouse Brewing Company’s renowned Big Chicken Zero-Day Double IPA (DIPA) at restaurants, bars, and tasting rooms in the Bay Area and beyond. This is the eighth year that HenHouse will take on the herculean task of ensuring that consumers receive beer that is packaged and delivered on the same day — a singular achievement in the beer industry, made possible by the partnership of HenHouse beer-sellers.

“Freshness and accessibility are two of our core values,” said HenHouse Brewing Company Founder Collin McDonnell. “Big Chicken has always been a statement of those values and of our commitment to sharing our most hyped beer with the folks who support us year round!”Any brewer will tell you that beer is a far more perishable product than most people realize, and extreme deliciousness only comes with absolute freshness. Big Chicken demonstrates that it’s possible to make pristine brewery-fresh beer available to all, as long as every link in the chain commits to caring about it. Each of the over 400 locations pouring this year’s Big Chicken brew will have a freshly-cleaned draft line waiting when the beer arrives. In the past, drinkers as far south as Salinas and as far north as Portland, Oregon have enjoyed Big Chicken on the very same day it went into the keg.

This year’s Big Chicken release reflects the HenHouse team’s efforts to make their operation greener by sourcing more ingredients locally. The 2023 Big Chicken recipe features locally-grown Genie Barley from Crane Farms in Penngrove, malted by Admiral Maltings in Alameda, along with hand-selected lots of Mosaic hops from Loftus Ranches, Simcoe Hops from Coleman Agriculture, Cascade Hops from Green Acre Farms, and Centennial hops from Crosby Hop Farm. The result is a West Coast Hopbomb with an astonishingly big aroma and a bit of genuine Sonoma County terroir.“Each year’s Big Chicken recipe serves as a snapshot of ingredients, techniques, and trends that have captured our production team’s interest over the past year,” said HenHouse Brewmaster Zach Kelly. “The Big Chicken 2023 recipe is indicative of the very intentionally sourced, farm-direct, West Coast Style IPA recipes we’re excited about right now.”Zero-Day Big Chicken deliveries will take place throughout the greater Bay Area starting today, Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10. HenHouse will release the names of locations serving Big Chicken one week prior on their social media accounts. The HenHouse Brewery Tasting Room and Petaluma Palace Of Barrels will be offering fresh allocations through Sunday, February 12.

About HenHouse Brewing Company

HenHouse Brewing Company was founded in 2012 in Sonoma County with the mission of delivering fresh, fun, high-quality beer to the Bay Area and beyond. HenHouse believes that beer should be as entertaining as it is tasty, partnering with artists, musicians, and community members to produce liquid entertainment all year long. HenHouse is also deeply committed to uplifting their community, supporting local non-profits through their donations committee.

For More Information:

https://henhousebrewing.com