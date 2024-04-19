BevNomad Supercharges Beverage Innovation With Distributor-Centric Brand Accelerator

VERO BEACH, Fla.— Innovation within the national beverage sector just got a dose of rocket fuel with the launch of BevNomad, a brand accelerator designed to streamline the entry of emerging and trending beverage products into new markets. With their official launch focusing on highly rated craft beers and premium spirits, BevNomad’s pipeline of innovation also encompasses wine, cordials, RTDs, hemp-derived THC and a family of trending categories poised to turn inventory fast for distributors and match the ever-increasing standard of quality consumers expect.

Bringing the Best-in-Class Beverages to New Markets

The crew behind BevNomad’s disruptive accelerator is a leadership team boasting over 100 years in beverage supply chain, national beverage distribution, and beverage brand building – Steve Kwapil, John Giarrante, Chris Sellers and Tom Barthell. Their mission is simple – increase market access to the “best-in-craft” products across beer, spirits, wine, THC and more. Amidst the ocean of beverage brands today, BevNomad’s blend of agile brand creation and data-driven brand curation gives distributors and retailers a silver platter of what their beverage communities are looking for. “We’re here to bring profitable, streamlined solutions to the market’s front door, empowering both distributors and retailers with the right brands at the right time,” said Steve Kwapil, Chief Executive Nomad at BevNomad.

Nomad Brews: Sparking the Rebirth of Craft Beer

Nomad Brews steps into the spotlight with a rotating array of craft beers that are as diverse as they are distinctive. After plateauing for the last few years, the craft beer space is finally seeing the light. BevNomad aims to fuel this rebirth of craft beer by offering distributors and retailers a turnkey rotating portfolio of the highest rated craft beers across the country. Nomad Brews will be featuring recipes from Hoppin Frog Brewery, Rusty Rail Brewing, Urban South Brewery, Hi-Wire Brewing and highly rated brands from many other breweries, all available under the Nomad Brews label from BevNomad’s central warehouse. “In the end we’re taking the risk and guesswork out of a distributor’s craft beer portfolio, giving them the cream of the crop within a mix-and-match pallet program,” says Tom Barthell, BevNomad’s Chief Growth Nomad.



Nomad Spirits: Toasting to Spirits with a Story

As the marketplace swells with premium, celebrity-backed spirits striving to become the next billion-dollar brand, BevNomad is using their distributor-friendly model to cut through the noise and curate trending yet authentic spirit offerings. Debuting at events in Los Angeles and Las Vegas this week, their Motörhead Spirits collection showcases BevNomad’s commitment to bringing the best spirits to new markets, but doing so with rich storytelling. The late Lemmy Kilmister, Motörhead’s founder and widely renowned as a pioneer in rock music, will be honored at the launch of Motörhead Spirits, hosted by BevNomad at Lemmy’s favorite watering hole, The Rainbow Bar in West Hollywood. Marking the kickoff to a long road of tribute retailer events in cities where Motörhead toured, the launch events paired with an archive of album artwork featured on each whiskey bottle shows BevNomad’s knack for curating authentic, timeless spirit experiences.

Paving the Future of Beverage Innovation

BevNomad has assembled the team and developed the infrastructure to power a pipeline of beverage innovation across the Top 100 Markets in the U.S. Beyond the launch of Nomad Spirits and Nomad Brews, BevNomad is developing a barrel pick program that offers diverse spirit reserves to major retailers, creating private label brands for select retailers, collaborating with celebrities on high-end prosecco and cordials, and pioneering a national brand platform for the blossoming hemp-derived THC beverage market.

“Between the retail and celebrity support they’re providing for Motörhead Spirits and overhauling our craft beer portfolio with Nomad Brews, they are truly unlike any other supplier partner we’ve worked with,” said a spokesperson from Bar Beverage, BevNomad’s distributor in California.

About BevNomad

BevNomad is reshaping the national beverage industry by facilitating rapid beverage innovation through its comprehensive brand accelerator program, curating and creating brands that fit the consumer demand of tomorrow. With deep industry insights and a commitment to quality, BevNomad is the partner of choice for those ready to elevate their beverage portfolio.

https://bevnomad.com/