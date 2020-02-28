Bent Water Brewing Releases IPA Using Experimental BRU-1 Hop and Nor’East Gold Malt

LYNN, Mass. — Bent Water Brewing Co. has debuted the latest in their series of taproom exclusives, a New England-style IPA that is hopped entirely with BRU-1, a relatively new experimental hop from Yakima Valley. The beer also includes “Nor’East Gold”, New England’s first locally crafted drum-kilned malt, sourced from Stone Path Malt in Wareham, MA.

The beer, named Bru-1 IPA for the exclusive hop used during its brewing process, is a 6% ABV NEIPA that has notes of pineapple, stone fruit, black cherry, and spice.

“We were interested in trying BRU-1 based on what we’ve read about it,” said Adam Denny Golab, Head Brewer, Bent Water. “We brewed this batch to determine if we wanted to use BRU-1 for future beers, and we were really happy with how it came out. From what we can tell, it also plays nice with some other great IPA hops like El Dorado and Citra, so that could be fun to test.”

The beer’s grain bill includes Nor’east Gold, made by Stone Path Malt in Wareham, MA.

“Stone Path’s imported malts are in nearly all of our beers,” continued Golab. “Nor’East Gold is their only malt that is made right here in Massachusetts. We thought this would give customers something unique and homegrown from a great local partner.”

Bent Water’s Bru-1 is currently available on draft only at the Bent Water taproom.

Find Bent Water Brewing on social media: @bentwaterbrewing on Instagram, https://www.facebook.com/bwaterbrewing/ on Facebook and @bentwaterbrewco on Twitter.

About Bent Water Brewing Co.

Bent Water Brewing is a Lynn-based brewery that focuses on diverse, quality craft beers. Founded in 2015 by four Massachusetts North Shore residents, Bent Water operates on a 30BBL system and proudly utilizes Lynn’s superior water source. Bent Water Brewing distributes to Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and features rotating taproom exclusives. For more information, please visit http://www.bentwaterbrewing.com/