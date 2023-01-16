Bent Water Brewing Releases Blast Off, its Annual Anniversary Beer, to Celebrate Seven Years

LYNN, Massachusetts – This week, Bent Water Brewing Company, from Lynn, Massachusetts, announced that it will be releasing its annual anniversary beer, Blast Off, to celebrate the start of a new year and commemorate seven years of brewing.

Blast Off was one of the founding team’s original – and favorite – homebrewing recipes. Based on feedback from family and friends, the recipe was dialed up and put into cans to help officially commemorate the opening of the Bent Water facility in Lynn, back in 2016.

“We’re always pretty excited when Blast Off comes back,” said Drew Yeager, Head Brewer, Bent Water Brewing. “We don’t brew a lot of it, but it sells fast. Our loyal customers get excited that we still commit to an anniversary beer, since you don’t see as many breweries doing that anymore. It’s a nice way for them to celebrate with us. It also feels like a great way to kick off a new year and celebrate the successes of the past years and new experiences and success to come.”

Blast Off is a New England IPA brewed with Mosaic hops and the Falconer’s Flight hop blend to provide bold, tropical flavors. The addition of wheat during the brewing process provides a soft, full-bodied drinking experience.

About Bent Water Brewing Co.

Bent Water Brewing is a Lynn-based brewery that focuses on consistent, quality craft beers. Founded in 2015 by Massachusetts North Shore residents, Bent Water operates on a 30 BBL system and proudly utilizes Lynn’s superior water source. Bent Water Brewing distributes to Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Florida.

